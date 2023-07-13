United Airlines to Add a Second Flight Between Guam and Yap

An Additional Flight From Guam on Saturdays Starts August 5, 2023

(July 13, 2023 – Yap Visitors Bureau, Yap FSM): United Airlines is set to increase its service to two (2) weekly flights between Guam and Yap. The airline currently flies a once-a-week schedule to Yap on Tuesday nights, which turns around quickly and returns to Guam early Wednesday morning. The airline will now add a second flight to Yap from Guam on Saturday nights starting from August 5, 2023, which will also return to Guam early Sunday morning. The flight time is about 90 minutes, and the schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays (current): UA 185 – Departs Guam at 11:35 p.m. and arrives at Yap 1:10 a.m.

(current): UA 185 – Departs Guam at 11:35 p.m. and arrives at Yap 1:10 a.m. Wednesdays (current): UA 186 – Departs Yap at 2:35 a.m. and arrives Guam at 4:00 a.m.

(current): UA 186 – Departs Yap at 2:35 a.m. and arrives Guam at 4:00 a.m. Saturdays (from August 5 th ): UA 185 – Departs Guam at 11:35 p.m. and arrives at Yap 1:10 a.m.

(from August 5 ): UA 185 – Departs Guam at 11:35 p.m. and arrives at Yap 1:10 a.m. Sundays (from August 6th): UA 186 – Departs Yap at 2:35 a.m. and arrives Guam at 4:00 a.m.

“We are very pleased with the addition of this second flight starting in August, as it will provide an important boost to our tourism sector” commented Susan Gooliyan, General Manager of the Yap Visitors Bureau. “This will also make it easier for persons coming from Yap’s key tourism markets in the USA, Guam, Japan, Germany and Australia, especially for our MantaFest and BlackwaterFest dive photography events, which run from August 26 to September 24, 2023.”

United Airlines serves 111 international destinations in 74 countries across Asia, the Americas, Africa, Europe and Oceania and 79 US domestic destinations. For reservations and bookings go to www.united.com or call your preferred travel provider. Yap can also be accessed from Palau on Pacific Mission Aviation’s (PMA) weekly service or charters which can be booked through https://yapaviation.org/ or by contacting your accommodation provider on Yap. More information on MantaFest and BlackwaterFest is available at www.mantafest.com