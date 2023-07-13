Newnan’s Residential Boom: Kolter Homes Brings Two Communities to Market
Job growth and surging housing market attract residents to Newnan
Strong growth in the Newnan job market combined with the Millennials entering the housing market has made a bad housing deficit even worse.”NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The charming city of Newnan, located just 40 minutes southwest of Atlanta, is witnessing significant growth and increased popularity as metro Atlanta continues to sprawl. Coweta County added 1,900 rooftops over the past two years, with the popularity of East Coweta High School fueling much of this growth.
“Strong growth in the Newnan job market combined with the Millennials entering the housing market has made a bad housing deficit even worse,” said John Hunt, Principal and Chief Analyst at MarketNsight. “At present, we need an additional 2,000 homes to return to normal home inventory in Coweta County.”
With an average new home price of $520,000, home values have seen a 21% increase in one year, demonstrating the strength of the market.
Additional homes have spurred popular shopping areas such as Ashley Park, a mixed-use open-air center. Ashley Park’s eclectic mix of over 60 upscale shops, eateries and a 14-screen Regal Cinemas attracts locals and visitors alike.
Responding to demand for active adult homes in Newnan, Kolter Homes introduced two new communities – Cresswind at Spring Haven and Oak Hill Reserve.
Cresswind at Spring Haven is an expansive master-planned community that will feature 700 homes, a resident-only clubhouse, and a wide array of outdoor amenities when complete.
“Cresswind at Spring Haven symbolizes our commitment to creating vibrant, active communities for adults,” said Andrew Hitch, Community Director for Kolter Homes at Cresswind at Spring Haven. “Our goal is to offer residents an experience akin to a cruise ship, where they can enjoy diverse amenities and lifestyle programs curated by award-winning professionals, fostering an environment for connections, wellness and engagement.”
In this case, the “cruise ship” is Club Cresswind, the community’s resident-only clubhouse. This amenity center will feature a lounge area, event spaces, a social and game room, a cutting-edge Cresswind SmartFIT Training Center powered by EGYM, a cardio studio, and an arts and crafts room.
A full-time lifestyle director will oversee various clubs and activities to promote an active and engaging lifestyle. Outdoor amenities will include pickleball and tennis courts, a resort-style pool with sundeck and sun shelves, and inviting spaces for outdoor socializing, events and concerts.
Prospective buyers interested in the 55+ lifestyle Cresswind offers at Spring Haven are encouraged to join the VIP list. Members of this list will receive priority details and invitations for special community previews.
On the smaller end of the spectrum, active adults looking for a more intimate community should visit Oak Hill Reserve. Featuring 43 home sites, homes in this community start from the $400,000s. Kolter Homes offers the Carson and Hepburn collections with eight unique floor plans spanning approx. 1,665 to over 2,800 square feet of living space. Flexibility is a Kolter Homes hallmark, and these new floor one-story plans include options for bonus rooms, fitness and study conversions, extended owner suites, lanais, in-law suites and more.
As an age-restricted community, Oak Hill Reserve is ideal for active adults searching for a home that provides everything they need. Community amenities include an outdoor pavilion, community garden, flower garden and walking path. Residents will also enjoy convenient access to shopping, dining and pickleball action at the nearby Newnan House of Pickleball.
Oak Hill Reserve’s key feature is its convenient location near Newnan Crossing, Newnan Promenade and Ashley Park. With easy connections to I-85, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is only a 30-minute drive, and downtown Atlanta is just 40 minutes away for those seeking urban adventures.
For more information on Cresswind at Spring Haven and Oak Hill Reserve, visit www.Cresswind.com and www.KolterOakHill.com.
About Newnan:
Brimming with a unique blend of historical grandeur and contemporary appeal, Newnan, known as the “City of Homes,” offers a treasure trove of activities to indulge in. The city earned its moniker in the 19th century, with wealthy industrialists constructing majestic antebellum mansions that still stand today. Newnan residents enjoy various museums, including the Heritage Museum, ChildrenConnect, Coweta County Genealogical Society, and the McRitchie Hollis Museum.
About Kolter Homes
Kolter Homes brings nearly three decades of experience in homebuilding to its master-planned communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas that serve both active adult and primary home buyers. Kolter Homes communities have earned numerous regional and national awards, and the Kolter Homes team has welcomed over 10,000 neighbors to its new homes.
Kolter Homes is an affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with an expected value of more than $15 billion. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Fla., The Kolter Group LLC, with its affiliated entities, is developing in over 50 locations throughout the southeastern United States. www.TheKolterGroup.com.
