Major update to MFA solution improves connections to RADIUS-speaking devices

Multi-factor authentication provider, LoginTC, has introduced major updates to their RADIUS Connector for new and existing customers.

The LoginTC RADIUS Connector is packed with fantastic new features and will be supported until 2032.”
— Diego Matute, CEO & Founder of Cyphercor
OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Cyphercor Inc, a cybersecurity company specializing in multi-factor authentication, announced the release of its updated RADIUS Connector for its MFA solution, LoginTC.

The LoginTC RADIUS Connector 4.0.0 is a major update to the existing connector that allows organizations to easily add strong MFA to any RADIUS-speaking device, including most major VPNs, firewalls, and switches.

"This is one of our most popular connectors, and we're thrilled to be going live with this new and improved version," said Founder and CEO, Diego Matute. "The LoginTC RADIUS Connector is packed with fantastic new features and will be supported until 2032."

These new features streamline the configuration of the connector, make it simpler for administrators to manage, and improve the functionality of the connector’s security features. Some of the new features in the RADIUS Connector include Multi-IP support, added testing configurations, Syslog configuration, and improved geo-location abilities.

The RADIUS Connector is also now available directly in the AWS and Azure stores, allowing administrators to simply connect it to their cloud applications.

"These features are a combination of customer requests, and innovative creations from our Product and Research & Development teams," continued Matute. "There's certainly something in this new connector for everyone."

New and existing customers can install the updated connector right away. The existing connector will be slowly phased out over the next 12 months.

Organizations needing MFA for their RADIUS speaking devices are encouraged to reach out to sales@cyphercor.com.

About LoginTC

LoginTC is the flagship product of Canadian cybersecurity company, Cyphercor. LoginTC is used by organizations in over 60 countries around the world to protect their VPNs, network, email, and remote access infrastructure with second factor authentication.

LoginTC is used by businesses in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, education, manufacturing, energy, finance, and professional services, as well as government, non-profit sectors, and more.

The creators of LoginTC believe that organizations shouldn’t have to choose between security and usability. As pioneers of the push notification authentication method, and other usability innovations, LoginTC has made it easier for companies to set up and manage their multifactor authentication solution.

Victoria Savage
Cyphercor
marketing@cyphercor.com

