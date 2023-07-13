Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of scorching hot new books to read this July

Suppression by Craig S. Maltby Jolly Roger by author Thomas Leveque Two Way Street: An American Success Story by Eric Soda

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In Supression by Craig S. Maltby, a professor finds himself embroiled in danger and corporate intrigue and espionage when a pharmaceutical company discovers his groundbreaking medical research in this taut, heart-pounding medical thriller. 9798218207236, 9798218231781

Miracle of Body Wisdom by Joseph Lauricella offers an inspirational approach to body wisdom through yoga and other wonderful techniques that help readers cope with feelings of anxiety, guilt, and over-thinking, that can cripple happiness and health. Wolf Spirit Publishing - 979-8-9882467-0-1, 979-8-9882467-1-8

Moon Over Port Royal is an epic portrayal of the illustrious people of the pirate capital, the Maroon freedom fighters of the hills, and the massive 1692 earthquake that buried "the wickedest city on earth". ISBN: 978-0998977836 and 978-0998977805

Jolly Roger weaves a thrilling and suspenseful mystery when a body is found wrapped in a Jolly Roger flag, prompting an investigation by a determined detective and the victim's undeterred family and friends in this highly enjoyable suspense by Thomas Leveque. Bishop Publishing, 979-8-9882786-2-7, 979-8-9882786-0-3

Little Big Steps by Alene M. Arnold tells the story of a little ant who overcomes BIG fears in this charming children's book. ISBN, 979-8-218-22784-5

In Saving RJ Gates by Ranford Marcus, a talented young student athlete harbors a secret in this uplifting coming of age story about acceptance. ISBN: 978-1088172360

In Giving Me Butterflies by Katie Marie , a young teacher rediscovers passion with her mysterious but cranky neighbor in this lovely and beautifully written slice-of-life contemporary novel. Midnight Moon Publishing, 979-821818138-3

O'Toole by Florence D'Angelo tells the beautifully written story of an immigrant's quest for independence in 19th century ‎America and a woman torn between the love of two men in this epic period saga. Independent Thinking, 979-8985658217

The gifted sisters are back and in top form, in The Last Triceracorn (Book Two), the thrilling and highly anticipated sequel to the wildly popular YA fantasy adventure, The Last Triceracorn (Book One) by Vincent M. Miceli. M4 Publishing, 979-8986324821 and 979-8986324807.

Readers will love the second installment of The Raven Chronicles: Magic Scorned by Anthony Butler, a magical and epic fantasy adventure following a mage and her quest for revenge. KnightMajic Publishing, 979-8-9883348-0-4

Explore the wondrous beauty of butterflies. Wandering Wings by E. Michael Holy covers a twenty-five year period of studying butterfly populations at Rice Creek Field Station in Oswego, New York Rylink Publishing, 979-8-9883286-0-5,

S.M. Robinson's trilogy is complete with the release of Neither Good Nor Evil: Journey to the Truth and Truth Revealed, a young man and a pair of young women must face their destiny and save Earth's realm from destruction in this fun-tastic fantasy series. The Seaquel Publishing, 978-1088146156, 9798985400137

Carmine Snyder writes a gripping and astute critical academic analysis, in Evangelical Agnosticism, taking both a philosophical and academic approach to its subject matter. Vopper Publishing, 9798218207458

Where Hast Thou Thy Poets Gone? showcases beautifully illustrated poetry in Abram Hollows' lovely poetry book that raises a poignant question to lovers of poetry everywhere. Mac Publishing, 9798218208707

In a tough high interest U.S. economy, readers will learn everything they need to know before financing a new home in Making Mortgage Sense by Ron Culver. An insightful, educational must-read. Aisa, LLC 979-8218205904

Two Way Street: An American Success Story by Eric Soda shares his inspiring story and inside tips on how to run and operate a successful business and how to achieve your dreams in this insightful part-memoir, self-help book.

In Murder by Color, Duke Dupree weaves a searing 1950s crime thriller and murder mystery in the highly compelling and suspenseful novel. 978-1088137208.

In May the Best Killer Win by Benjamin Kalb, two serial killers try to best each other for a million dollars, provided by an anonymous benefactor in this clever espionage thriller, winner takes all. Last Fifty Cents Publishing, 979-8-218-18548-0

Julie Regan Smith, releases her insightful memoir on Interior Design, Green is Not a Color! A Professional Chronicle to Interior Design Success. A wonderful and enjoyable read. Green Emerald Press, 979-8-218-16124-8

In Indemnification by Carroll Dean an honorable and man must find balance between good and evil in this riveting new thriller, Hearts Locke Publishing, 979-8218165314.

Eileen by Eileen Zwettler Harrington is a wonderful historical memoir set in Wisconsin spanning from the mid-1900s to modern times as the family celebrates Eileen's 100 years. A joyful read.

Chaos in the Da Chi and Chaos in Da Chi 2, by Latisha Miller tell the story of six women who face the challenge of finding love in Chicago, in this delightfully cheeky urban tale. New Book Authors, 978-1088109670

They met on Valentine's Day. BISIA & ISHAM: The Countess & the P.O.W. by award-winning journalist Toni Reavis tells the powerful real-life story of an escaped American P.O.W and a Polish countess who meet during WWII and marries after 11 days. Cleveland Circle Press, 979-8987108000, 9798987108017

COMING SOON (JULY & AUGUST 2023)

Survival of Life by Robert Wheeler, PhD. explores the purpose of life and survival from an ontological perspective in his gripping new philosophy book. OntosScience Press—979-8-218-24096-7

What Lies on the other side of fear? Find out in Joel Hayes' exciting and chilling new horror novel, Beware of the Bunnyman. Fair Weather Clouds, 979-8-218-24240-4

In Jim Antonini's Wild Bill Rides Again, to escape an unfilled life, a socially awkward middle-aged family man steals one million dollars and goes on an unforgettable joyride in this beautifully written literary novel. 979-8218240554, 979-8218240561 (JULY 2023)

In The Book of Fate's Desire by Ryan S. Hampton, a powerful sorcerer-king discovers a magical book, one that talks and will help his people prepare for the upcoming war in this epic fantasy adventure. Milham Books, 979-8-9885528-0-2

In I Love You, And All the Other Lies In Between by Sarah Miller, a young woman goes on a road trip to escape a difficult past in this wonderfully written literary novel. Bergantino Publishing, 979-8-9886541-0-0

Ryann Van Tine explores the repercussions of a consumer driven society and the manipulative power of distraction employed as a marketing strategy in this riveting and observational self-help pocketbook.