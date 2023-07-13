Enveu and NPAW Partner To Provide OTT Platform Customers with Customizable Streaming Analytics for Business Growth
NPAW and Enveu partner to offer Enveu's customers advanced, customizable streaming analytics.BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NPAW, the global leader in advanced video analytics and business intelligence, and Enveu, a renowned streaming solutions provider for content owners and broadcasters, announced today a strategic partnership to provide Enveu’s customers with NPAW’s in-depth, highly customizable streaming analytics capabilities.
Enveu helps media companies, publishers, content creators, and influencers build their own video streaming platforms and go live across 12+ devices in a matter of weeks, leveraging a comprehensive tech stack and deep industry expertise. With this new partnership, Enveu’s customers will have access to the NPAW Suite’s Custom App, an analytics solution that can be tailored to the measurement and branding requirements of each streaming service.
Equipped with comprehensive video, audience, ads, and content insights, they will be able to track in real-time their users’ perceived quality of experience and how they engage with their platform and content. This will enable them to make more effective content creation and purchasing decisions, as well as to optimize their streaming quality and platform to maximize user satisfaction and business growth.
“NPAW’s custom analytics will provide our customers with advanced, real-time user behavior and streaming quality visibility to optimize performance, maximize user engagement, and reduce churn,” said Shalabh Agarwal, CEO of Enveu. “The Custom App feature is pivotal to this process, allowing for the creation of custom analytics applications that adapt to the customer’s brand image and their specific analytics needs,” Agarwal added.
“We are thrilled to be deepening our collaboration with Enveu to equip content owners and creators with tailor-made, actionable video insights to drive exponential growth,” said Ruben Senor-Megias, Chief Sales Officer of NPAW. “We look forward to helping Enveu’s customers navigate their content strategy more efficiently and deliver superior-quality experiences for their viewers.”
About NPAW
NPAW is an acknowledged global leader in technology innovations that track and analyze video consumption, user behavior, quality of experience, and quality of service, helping online streaming services grow. NPAW has over a decade of experience developing groundbreaking, scalable analytics solutions to optimize performance and user engagement, helping customers to build media experiences that maximize revenue. Its suite of analytics apps provides advanced visibility and actionable insights on platform performance, audience behavior, advertising and content efficiency, as well as app navigation in real-time to support data-driven decisions. NPAW serves more than 190 video services and processes over 100 billion plays per year worldwide. Established in 2008 by co-founders of the video streaming service Wuaki TV, which was later sold to Rakuten, NPAW has offices in Barcelona and New York with teams around the world.
About Enveu
Enveu provides end-to-end OTT technology solutions to build, launch, manage and grow a video streaming business across 12+ platforms. Their premier SaaS platform – the Experience Cloud helps Media Publishers, Content Creators & Digital businesses globally to manage their content in one central location, create intuitive OTT apps across multiple devices, engage with users on a personal level and monetise content on various models. In contrast to its competitors from the Americas & Europe, Enveu offers a unique, less-code environment with minimal CAPEX and helps Brands go LIVE within weeks
Shalabh Agarwal
Enveu
marketing@enveu.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram