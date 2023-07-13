Fertigation And Chemigation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Fertigation And Chemigation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Fertigation And Chemigation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fertigation and chemigation market analysis. As per TBRC’s fertigation and chemigation market forecast, the fertigation and chemigation market size is predicted to reach a value of $56.32 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2% through the forecast period.

Growing vegetable production is expected to propel the growth of the fertigation and chemigation market going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest fertigation and chemigation market share. Major fertigation and chemigation market leaders include Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Netafim, Rain Bird Corporation, Rivulis, T-L Irrigation Company, Epc Industries, Finolex Plasson, Galcon Ltd., Greentech India, Samriddhi by Mahindra, Sentinel Fertigation, FlyBird Farm Innovations, Feeco International.

Fertigation And Chemigation Market Segments

1) By Technique: Drip, Other Techniques

2) By Input Type: Fertilizers, Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides, Other Input Types

3) By Crop Type: Food Crops, Cash Crops, Horticulture Crops, Plantation Crops, Turf and Ornamental, Other Crop Types

4) By End Use: Agriculture, Horticulture, Greenhouse, Other End Users

This process refers to the injection of chemicals into the irrigation system. Fertigation is specifically used for the application of fertilizer (plant nutrients) through an irrigation system whereas chemigation is the application of pesticides using an irrigation system. These systems are used in soil or water testing, nutrient deficiencies in plants, and weed or pest control.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Fertigation And Chemigation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

