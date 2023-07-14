Ariel Eversoll and Theresa Ritcher Inspire Women to Reclaim Their Power in "Unstoppable Volume 2"
Discover the journey of a mother and daughter duo empowering women to overcome adversity in an exciting new book.UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Queenie Effect Publishing is happy to announce the inclusion of Ariel Eversoll and Theresa Ritcher, a dynamic mother and daughter team, in their powerful book collaboration, "Unstoppable Volume 2: 25 Inspirational Stories From Women In Business Who Overcame Adversity To Create A Powerful Legacy." Ariel and Theresa are passionate women's empowerment and mother-daughter coaches, founders of Impact And Empower Inc., on a mission to help women reclaim their power and live fulfilled lives.
Ariel and Theresa's path to becoming coaches and mentors began with a heart-wrenching tragedy—the loss of their brother/son to suicide. This devastating event left them feeling lost, hopeless, and barely surviving. They decided to rise above their circumstances and embarked on a healing journey that ultimately led them to create Impact And Empower Inc.
Through their chapter in "Unstoppable," Ariel and Theresa share their experience of transforming their lives from the depths of darkness and grief to finding joy, happiness, and purpose once again. By turning their pain into fuel for personal growth, they discovered a mission to help other women navigate their own storms and regain control of their lives.
The mother and daughter duo emphasize the importance of support systems in overcoming adversity. They leaned on each other and sought help from therapists and coaches, taking things one day at a time. Their healing journey inspired them to create a safe space for women to heal, connect, and shine their light in the world.
With their coaching programs, one-on-one sessions, group coaching, and retreats, Ariel and Theresa empower women to heal emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and physically. They guide their clients in breaking free from limiting beliefs, shedding victim mentalities, and creating lasting transformations. Their programs provide a supportive community where women can authentically express themselves and connect with others facing similar challenges.
The inclusion of their story in "Unstoppable" allows Ariel and Theresa to be beacons of light for women who are currently facing their own storms. They hope to inspire others to find their way back to the top by sharing their journey from tragedy to triumph. They encourage women to push past their limiting beliefs, step out of their comfort zones, and embrace the power of vulnerability.
"Unstoppable Volume 2" has been a breakthrough success. In an eye-opener the book has achieved Best Seller within the first hour of publication at Amazon.com. The book also rose to the Number 1 ranking in 20 categories across four countries, which is a remarkable feat.
"Becoming a best-selling author is a truly magical feeling," Ariel and Theresa shared. It empowers them to reach more people who are suffering and gives them a voice to inspire and provide hope. Through their chapter, they aim to show women that they are not alone in their struggles and that healing is possible.
"Unstoppable Volume 2: 25 Inspirational Stories From Women In Business Who Overcame Adversity To Create A Powerful Legacy" is an inspiring anthology that brings together the narratives of 25 remarkable women worldwide. Each story highlights the power of resilience, determination, and the choice to keep moving forward despite the challenges faced.
