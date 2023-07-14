Davina Messics Empowers Women with Her Inspiring Journey in "Unstoppable Volume 2"
In the new book, "Unstoppable Volume 2" Davina Messics reveals how she overcame adversity and became unstoppable.UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Queenie Effect Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of their second book collaboration, "Unstoppable Volume 2." This inspiring anthology features the transformational stories of 25 women from around the world who defied all odds and became unstoppable in their pursuit of happiness and fulfillment. Among the remarkable authors who contributed to this empowering collection is Davina Messics, a teacher and advocate for women's self-belief and personal growth.
When asked what motivated her to become an author for "Unstoppable," Davina Messics expressed her deep desire to support women facing similar challenges. Having experienced a past marked by self-destructive behaviors and a lack of self-belief, Messics embarked on a healing journey that transformed her life. Now, she aims to be the guiding light for those ready to embark on their own journey toward positive change.
Remarkably, "Unstoppable Volume 2" achieved Best Seller within the first hour of publication at Amazon.com. The book also rose to the Number 1 ranking in 20 categories across four countries, which is a stunning accomplishment.
Although becoming a best-selling author wasn't her primary goal, Messics recognized the power of standing in the shoes of one. Overcoming her fears and limiting beliefs, she courageously shared her struggles and life lessons in her chapter. Each word she penned became a therapeutic exploration of her own growth, inspiring others to recognize that they, too, have the strength to break free from their past and embrace their true potential.
Messics's story in "Unstoppable" is poised to impact countless women worldwide. Through her writings, she aims to empower women to recognize that they have the power to make a choice, take ownership of their decisions, and step into the person they were destined to be. Her personal mission extends beyond the book as she has created a supportive community where women can gather monthly via Zoom, offering a safe space for empowerment, joy, and growth.
In her chapter, Messics provides a practical tool called the "Stop/Start Mission List," which outlines routines and habits that helped her transform her life. She encourages women to adopt this list to embark on their healing journeys and take the necessary steps to become unstoppable.
For further information or to connect with Davina Messics, please visit her Facebook profile at https://www.facebook.com/davinamessics.
Unstoppable Volume 2 is a compilation of stories that demonstrates the resilience, determination, and triumph of women who refused to be stopped by obstacles. Their inspiring narratives offer hope, encouragement, and actionable insights to readers seeking their own path to empowerment.
