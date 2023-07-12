Submit Release
Council of the Federation Meeting Concludes, Premier Houston Becomes Chair

CANADA, July 12 - The Council of the Federation’s two-day summer meeting ended today, July 12, in Winnipeg.

Canada’s premiers discussed ways to seize future economic opportunities through environmental stewardship, improving competitiveness and sustainable growth. The premiers focused on priorities that include Canada-United States relations and trade; developing strategic infrastructure, including trade corridors; transportation and supply chains; energy security; and climate action.

The meeting communique is available at: https://www.canadaspremiers.ca/newsroom/

At the conclusion of the meeting, Premier Tim Houston became Chair of the council.

“I am looking forward to advancing the issues that matter most to Nova Scotians over the next year,” said Premier Houston. “I also look forward to welcoming my fellow premiers to the province for a health summit and next year as we work together to create opportunities for all Canadians.”

-30-

NOTE: Premier Houston's quote was updated July 12, 2023.

