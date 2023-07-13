Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Cone Beam Computed Tomography Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Cone Beam Computed Tomography Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cone Beam Computed Tomography Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cone beam computed tomography market analysis. As per TBRC’s cone beam computed tomography market forecast, the cone beam computed tomography market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.88 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.6% through the forecast period.

The increasing cases of dental disorders are expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest cone beam computed tomography market share. Major players in the cone beam computed tomography market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Planmeca Group, Vatech Co. Ltd., Asahi Roentgen Industry Co Ltd., Brainlab AG, CurveBeam AI, J. Morita Corporation, NewTom, PreXion Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fussen Group, Gendex Dental systems, Genoray Co. Ltd., Idetec Medical Imaging.

Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Segments

1) By Patient Position: Standing, Seated, Supine

2) By Application: Dental Implantology, Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Endodontics, General Dentistry, Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders, Periodontics, Forensic Dentistry, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Other End-Users

This type of computed tomography (CBCT) refers to a technique in which a cone-shaped tomographic imaging beam is revolved around a patient's head to acquire focused pictures of a small area of the body, as in the case of dental scans. It is used for the treatment planning of orthodontics and dental implants.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

