Introducing GreenLight Credentials
Empowering Students with Secure Verifiable Credentials
The ability to take control and no longer have to wait on their transcripts and records to share with colleges, scholarship committees, and even future employers was empowering.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Longview Independent School District is pleased to announce adopting The GreenLight Credentials Digital Locker. This groundbreaking solution revolutionizes the way students manage their educational achievements and professional accomplishments. This innovative platform offers a secure and portable lifelong digital repository for verifiable credentials, providing students with enhanced control over their academic and employment records and pathway to their future.
— Tiffany Gilmore, Garland ISD
Longview ISD utilizes GreenLight Locker for high school students' records and transcripts. The idea of a "digital locker" that helps students upload records required for college – like vaccinations, FAFSA/Student Aid Report, and other documents – and sending those records to multiple institutions simultaneously has been a positive experience for our students.
GreenLight's Digital Locker enables student control of their verified credentials to share with potential colleges securely. Students can also manage personal data through a simple upload feature, allowing for records such as volunteer hours, shot records, test scores (SAT/ACT), letters of recommendation, and resumes to be stored and shared instantly.
Our students' benefits are varied; however, we cannot emphasize enough the peace of mind that GreenLight delivers to our students and staff alike to know that their information is safe and valued. All too often, records can get lost during transit. GreenLight follows information sent and gives students a better sense of confidence, knowing what and when data is shared and who receives it.
In addition, this tool empowers our students to take responsibility for their educational future and career path, making our counselor's job more straightforward and streamlined. Finally, GreenLight Locker gives students the digital blueprint for keeping up with documents and having everything in a central location at their fingertips.
Key Features and Benefits:
1. The GreenLight Digital Locker enables individuals to easily navigate and manage their verifiable credentials and personal academic and professional records.
2. The Digital Locker is accessible on various mobile devices, allowing users to access their credentials anytime, anywhere.
3. Users can access their verified credentials, such as degrees/diplomas, transcripts, open badges, recommendation letters, certificates, licenses, identification records, and other necessary documentation for academic attainment and employment.
4. The GreenLight Digital Locker ecosystem connects individuals with job opportunities, educational opportunities, and scholarship programs, providing a comprehensive tool for career advancement and academic growth.
5. Users can selectively disclose necessary information, maintaining privacy while preserving data integrity. This fosters trust in the credentialing process.
Quote from Longview:
"As a district, GreenLight is a valuable tool from high school to college and beyond in providing the opportunity to keep documents in one central location. As we enter the end of a school year, students receive awards like perfect attendance, outstanding math student, etc. GreenLight Credentials allow students to have those documents uploaded into their 'digital locker.' It's like a time capsule that continues to grow each year." – Tieraney Beall, Dual Credit Counselor, Longview High School College, and Career Center
Longview Independent School District is a public school district located in Longview, Texas, United States, serving the diverse needs of its community:
Student Enrollment: Approximately 8.2K students (varies annually)
Number of Schools: (12) Longview has multiple campuses, including magnet, elementary, middle, and high schools.
Student Demographics: Longview ISD serves a diverse student population from various ethnic, racial, and socioeconomic backgrounds, with a more significant majority of underserved within the community supporting GreenLight's mission to boost opportunities for students in need. Academic Programs: Longview ISD offers various educational programs, including core subjects, advanced placement (AP) courses, career and technical education (CTE), fine arts, athletics, and extracurricular activities.
Support Services: The district provides various support services, such as special education, counseling, health services, and bilingual education, to meet the diverse needs of its students. Faculty and Staff: Longview ISD employs a dedicated team of educators, administrators, and support staff committed to providing quality education and student support.
*Please note that specific and up-to-date demographic information about Longview ISD may vary and can be obtained directly from the official sources or the district's website.
Quote from GreenLight:
Manoj Kutty, CEO of GreenLight Credentials, said, "Our model grants students the ability to safely and securely build a lifelong educational record that supports their academic and career goals. In addition, this partnership reduces administrative burdens for schools and levels the playing field for students. We're excited to have Longview put their trust in GreenLight to equip students with the tools they need to thrive academically and beyond."
GreenLight Credentials serves as a single place for students to control and manage their credentials and academic records from secondary and postsecondary institutions and securely share verified digital transcripts with colleges, universities, and employers. The platform also offers a more straightforward way for colleges to engage high school students based on their academic interests and transcripts, helping to reduce recruitment spending and boost postsecondary enrollment.
For more information about GreenLight Credentials, please visit www.glcredentials.com.
Media Contact:
Sheri Thoman GreenLight Credentials Sheri@glcredentials.com
For more information about Longview Independent School District, please visit www.https://w3.lisd.org/
Media Contact:
John Wink
Chief of Schools, Longview TCIS
jwink@lisd.org
Sheri Thoman
GreenLight Credentials
+1 214-746-5000
Sheri@glcredentials.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Discover The GreenLight Value, and Break Barriers to Student Success