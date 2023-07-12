Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Frederick County

July 12, 2023

(MYERSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Frederick County.

The driver of a commercial work truck, whose identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical services personnel. A passenger, identified as a 30-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland for treatment of his injuries.

Shortly before 5 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of eastbound I-70 prior to Exit 42 (MD 17) for the report of a single-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a commercial work truck was traveling eastbound on I-70, when for unknown reasons, traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

All eastbound lanes on I-70 remain closed. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is assisting with road closures. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov