Ying-Ying Tan Endorsement Veterans for Trump

Veterans for Trump President Stan Fitzgerald announced the endorsement of Ying Tan, an immigrant, who defeated challenger Vito Labella in the Republican Primary

Ying Tan represents the future of the Republican Party in Brooklyn and New York City. We need all Republicans to unite around Ying Tan for her council race.” — Gavin Wax

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First has announced the endorsement of Ying Tan , an immigrant who ran for NYC Counsel District 43, who according to the New York Times reporting won defeating challenger Vito Labella.The National Veterans organization has been forming state chapters to focus on local elections and encouraging other national groups to get involved with municipal and county level races.The announcement was made through the L-Strategies firm pressroom.“We received an email on July 10th, 2023, at 9:34 sent by Steven Skrzypczak of the NY GOP notifying us that Vito Labella would proceed with a challenge” said Kenny Tan campaign manager for Ying Tan.Ballotpedia as of July 12th 2023, conflicting with the reported election results, shows Vito Labella as the Republican Nominee. https://ballotpedia.org/City_elections_in_New_York,_New_York_(2023 Gavin Wax , a prominent NYC Republican America First Pundit, was asked to give the quote for the Veterans for Trump endorsement of Ying-Ying Tan for the November general election endorsement - “Ying Tan represents the future of the Republican Party in Brooklyn and New York City. The Asian-American vote represents a demographic that the GOP must win to build off our successes in the gubernatorial race. We need all Republicans to unite around Ying Tan for her council race.” Said Wax.“Ying Tan is the best candidate and won the primary, it's time for the challenger to step down and endorse her” said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump president.Ying Tan also had the primary endorsement of the NY Young Republicans who posted on their website:The New York Young Republican Club is proud to endorse Ying Tan for New York City Council District 43 in Brooklyn.Tan understands the key issues in the area and has solutions for the community. She embodies the essence of a grassroots activist candidate who does not shy away from putting in the hard work to get results. Over the past six years, Tan has been volunteering with seniors at senior service centers across the district. “Through my experience working with the people in my community, I have gained a deep appreciation for the importance of community engagement, which has motivated me to seek further opportunities to serve and represent the people in my district,” Tan states.As an immigrant with two young children in public school, Ying Tan embodies the struggles of navigating the immigrant experience in New York City while dealing with her children’s education. Tan supports expanding accessibility to Gifted and Talented programs, reforming the Specialized High School Admissions Test, and removing aspects of the lottery admissions system.Tan’s other main policy priorities include combating crime issues and improving healthcare accessibility for senior citizens. The New York Young Republican Club encourages all registered voters of District 43 to vote for Ying Tan in November. We also encourage those outside of the district to volunteer and support in any way they can.

YING TAN for New York City Counsel District 43 endorsement VETERANS FOR TRUMP with Stan Fitzgerald