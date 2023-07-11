Telephone conversation between the President of Turkmenistan and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

11/07/2023

On July 10, 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation.

At the beginning of the conversation, the head of Turkmenistan cordially congratulated the Uzbek leader on his convincing victory in the presidential elections held in the neighboring country and wished him good health and further success in responsible state activities. As noted, the voting results are an indicator of popular trust in President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his creative policy. Under the leadership of its leader, the Republic of Uzbekistan demonstrates high achievements on the path of socio-economic development, its international authority is growing. Speaking of this, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the great personal contribution of the head of Uzbekistan to strengthening the traditionally friendly interstate dialogue.

Thanking for the congratulations and kind words, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted with satisfaction the dynamic nature of bilateral relations, covering a wide range of areas and gaining new content every year. At the same time, it was emphasized that Uzbekistan attaches great importance to the development of multifaceted cooperation with fraternal Turkmenistan.

In continuation of the telephone conversation, the interlocutors noted that the Turkmen-Uzbek relations are invariably distinguished by a progressive, mutually respectful and trusting nature. Our countries are fruitfully cooperating both in bilateral and multilateral formats, which is clearly evidenced by mutual support for constructive initiatives and proposals put forward within the framework of authoritative international organizations.

Active dynamics is inherent in Turkmen-Uzbek trade and economic relations, contacts in the cultural and humanitarian sphere are expanding, and inter-parliamentary dialogue has received a new impetus. Direct interaction has also been established between the regions of the neighboring states.

At the end of the conversation, expressing confidence that the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan would continue to develop in an ascending line for the common good, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev exchanged best wishes to each other and the fraternal peoples of both countries.