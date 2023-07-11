A regular meeting of the inter-departmental working group on the development of the hydrogen energy sector in Turkmenistan

11/07/2023

On July 11, 2023, the 2nd meeting of the inter-departmental working group on the development of the hydrogen energy sector in Turkmenistan was held under the leadership of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiev.

The heads of ministries and departments of the country and their representatives took part in the work of the meeting.

During the meeting, a set of priority issues in this field was considered. In particular, the participants of the meeting discussed issues such as the implementation of the Roadmap for 2022-2023 on the development of international cooperation in the field of hydrogen energy of Turkmenistan and the study of foreign experience in the development of this direction.

As the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan noted in his speech, energy diplomacy is one of the priority directions of the foreign policy of the President of Turkmenistan. Having rich energy reserves, Turkmenistan contributes to the development of international cooperation in the field of energy, continuously promotes important initiatives in this field and actively participates in the implementation of international and regional projects.

According to the participants of the meeting, the implementation of the international initiatives of the country in the field of hydrogen energy, the establishment of effective international cooperation in this field, and the creation of a high-performance hydrogen energy system based on modern technologies and equipped with high-level specialists in Turkmenistan are underway. In this regard, it was noted that the task of expanding international cooperation related to the training of high-level specialists is important in order to strengthen the scientific base of the country in the field of hydrogen energy. In this connection, the activity of the hydrogen energy center established at the International University of Oil and Gas named after Yagshygeldi Kakayev was introduced.

Speakers at the meeting also emphasized the importance of cooperation with reputable international organizations, primarily the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the European Union, the Asian Development Bank, as well as the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, and other countries in the development of cooperation in the hydrogen energy sector of Turkmenistan.