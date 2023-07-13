Artifex Acquires Ghostscript.NET Repository, Boosts C# Developer Support
Artifex announced the acquisition of the Ghostscript.NET GitHub repository from open-source software developer Josip Habjan.
Artifex Software Inc., the creators of Ghostscript, today announced the acquisition of the Ghostscript.NET GitHub repository from a UK-based open-source software developer Josip Habjan, extending Ghostscript support to the .NET and C# developer communities.
Ghostscript.NET, a popular C# wrapper for Ghostscript with over 1.6 million downloads via NuGet, will enhance Artifex's offerings and its ability to cater to developers preferring C#. Habjan will join as a freelance collaborator to provide continuity in the project's maintenance and future development.
In a recent interview, Habjan spoke about his motivation for creating Ghostscript.NET in 2013. He aimed to build an IDE for working with Ghostscript, making it easier for developers and users to utilize this library's immense capabilities. Habjan's labor of love resulted in a wrapper enabling seamless integration between C# and the Ghostscript library, thus creating a powerful tool for the open-source community.
"Ghostscript.NET has gained a significant user base due to its user-friendly design, clear documentation, and simplicity," Habjan explained. These attributes and active engagement in developer forums and Q&A websites have solidified Ghostscript.NET as a solution for C# developers working with PDFs.
The acquisition will smooth over challenges such as managing Ghostscript library updates and resolving user-reported bugs. Artifex aims to maintain seamless integration and address user concerns effectively, enhancing the library's performance and user experience.
Jeonghee Kim, CEO of Artifex, remarked, "This acquisition significantly expands our Ghostscript offerings. Ghostscript.NET's integration will cater to our existing users while attracting more C# developers, thus fostering a wider and more diverse community."
Habjan will be integral to this transition, providing technical support and guidance during the handover. Despite the sale, Habjan remains committed to the Ghostscript.NET community, planning to remain an active contributor.
This acquisition underscores Artifex's dedication to serving diverse developer communities. After successfully integrating PyMuPDF - a Python binding for the MuPDF library - in June 2022, Artifex is keen to foster connections with various programming languages. This drive improves the accessibility of Artifex's industry-leading document management technologies. Their continued efforts to support a wide array of programming ecosystems are key to building a reliable document infrastructure for the web.
About Artifex Software, Inc.
Artifex has delivered cutting-edge print, file conversion, and document management technologies for 30 years. Its versatile product offerings, including Ghostscript, MuPDF, and SmartOffice, have become essential tools for major printer manufacturers, SaaS and Cloud developers, and PDF tools/creation companies. Artifex's headquarters in San Francisco, CA, serves top-level global customers through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.
