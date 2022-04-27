Artifex Announces Acquisition by ePapyrus
Leading PDF and document technology company, Artifex Software Inc., acquired by ePapyrus Inc.
By combining the core PDF and PDL technology developed by Artifex, and the web-based document handling technology developed by ePapyrus, we will vastly broaden our product offerings.”NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artifex Software, Inc., a leading provider of core technologies that drive print, file conversion, document management, and PDF technology solutions, today announced the company has been acquired by ePapyrus Inc. a PDF and electronic document solutions leader. Together, they will accelerate innovation and expand product portfolios, creating a more robust customer experience.
“This is an exciting time for both companies,” said Jeong Hee Kim, CEO and President of both companies, following Miles Jones’ retirement from Artifex. “By combining the core PDF and PDL technology developed by Artifex, and the web-based document handling technology developed by ePapyrus, we will vastly broaden our product offerings.”
“Moving forward, we will increase investment in research and development to deliver more innovative and impactful cloud and SaaS solutions, as well as cutting-edge technologies for modernizing business transactions in virtual reality and the Metaverse.”
The acquisition is a natural fit for furthering the technologies and product offerings of both companies. Artifex will continue to develop best-in-class core technologies for its existing customer base. And it will now have the resources to expand into new markets, with strategic investments focused on filling gaps in PDF creation technology.
The combined efforts also support ePapyrus’s long-term corporate strategy of expanding into the global market and providing end-to-end document management solutions.
“We’re thrilled about the possibilities presented with this strategic partnership,” said Henry Stiles, VP of Engineering at Artifex. “Close collaboration will allow our two companies to leverage collective resources and scale our technology and product offerings. We are confident our combined offering of core technologies and end-user solutions will be a benefit to our current and future customers.”
The Artifex Software team will continue to serve current clients under the Artifex brand from their offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.
About Artifex Software, Inc.
For 30 years, Artifex has been a trusted developer, partner, and provider of core technologies that drive print, file conversion, and document management solutions to top-level global customers. Artifex provides essential software tools to major printer manufacturers, SaaS and Cloud developers, and PDF tools/creation companies. Artifex's best-in-class product offerings include Ghostscript (PDL Interpreter that is an industry leader in PDF, PostScript, PCL, and XPS rendering and conversion), MuPDF (highly versatile, customizable PDF SDK that can be used across a wide range of applications as a renderer, viewer, or toolkit), and SmartOffice (mobile document productivity suite for viewing, editing, creating and printing MS Office documents and PDF files). Artifex is headquartered in Novato, CA, with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit artifex.com.
About ePapyrus Inc.
Founded in 1993, ePapyrus is a PDF and electronic document solutions leader based in Seoul, South Korea. ePapyrus’s PDF technology powers high-quality software solutions, from document creation to distribution, sharing, and management. ePapyrus recently expanded into AI and IoT for industrial monitoring and analytics. The company's ultimate objective is to provide solutions to enterprise businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and others to allow their people to focus on creative endeavors by freeing them from unnecessary paperwork and administrative functions that can impact productivity and ROI. For more information, visit epapyrus.com
