Leading PDF and document technology company, ByteScout, acquired by ePapyrus Inc.
ePapyrus Inc. announced the acquisition of ByteScout, a key player in the PDF industry. ByteScout joins Artifex underneath the ePapyrus umbrella.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ePapyrus Inc., a PDF and electronic document solutions leader, today announced the acquisition of ByteScout, a key player in the PDF and document technologies industry. ByteScout will join Artifex, Cuminas, and SiliconMinds underneath the ePapyrus umbrella, representing a significant step towards achieving the group's transformative vision of building the 'Document Infrastructure for the Web.'
— CEO Jeong Hee Kim
Founded in 2006 by software programmer Eugene Mironichev, ByteScout quickly established a reputation as a trailblazer in the PDF technology sector. Their core product lines are based on SDKs for the Microsoft .NET platform. In 2016, ByteScout broadened its services with the introduction of PDF.co, a cloud-based platform for PDF API services. As the world embraced remote work following the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, ByteScout experienced robust growth.
ByteScout brings to the table Bytescout.com and PDF.co, two critical services that have made substantial strides in the document technology industry. ByteScout stands out with a solid market presence, boasting a diverse customer base, 36% of which is based in the U.S.
The integration of ByteScout into the ePapyrus family is a key element in the ePapyrus evolution as an infrastructure company. In particular, PDF.co's robust cloud-based PDF API services will vastly improve their ability to serve developers with a broader range of services and capabilities.
The acquisition also signifies an influx of talent, with the addition of ByteScout's team of globally distributed professionals. Their expertise and operational excellence will add significant value, further strengthening the company's commitment to a developer-friendly approach.
"The acquisition of ByteScout is more than just an expansion of products or services. It is a consolidation of innovation and talent that propels our vision forward," said CEO Jeong Hee Kim. "As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we recognize that every challenge faced is an opportunity for growth and each step brings us closer to shaping the future of document infrastructure."
As ePapyrus integrates ByteScout, it encourages its team to maintain open lines of communication, emphasizing that every voice is integral to the company's success.
"We are grateful for our team's unwavering commitment and trust in our shared vision," said CEO Jeong Hee Kim. "Here's to our journey towards creating the 'Document Infrastructure for the Web.'"
About Artifex Software, Inc.
For 30 years, Artifex has been a trusted developer, partner, and provider of core technologies that drive print, file conversion, and document management solutions to top-level global customers. Artifex provides essential software tools to major printer manufacturers, SaaS and Cloud developers, and PDF tools/creation companies. Artifex’s best-in-class product offerings include Ghostscript (PDL Interpreter that is an industry leader in PDF, PostScript, PCL, and XPS rendering and conversion), MuPDF (highly versatile, customizable PDF SDK that can be used across a wide range of applications as a renderer, viewer, or toolkit), and SmartOffice (mobile document productivity suite for viewing, editing, creating, and printing MS Office documents and PDF files). Artifex is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.
About ePapyrus Inc.
Founded in 2003, ePapyrus is a PDF and electronic document solutions leader based in Seoul, South Korea. ePapyrus’s PDF technology powers high-quality software solutions, from document creation to distribution, sharing, and management. ePapyrus recently expanded into AI and IoT for industrial monitoring and analytics. The company’s ultimate objective is to provide solutions to enterprise businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and others to allow their people to focus on creative endeavors by freeing them from unnecessary paperwork and administrative functions that can impact productivity and ROI. For more information, visit epapyrus.com.
