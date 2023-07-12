TAJIKISTAN, July 12 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, made personnel changes in a number of structural units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.

According to Article 9 of the Law of the Republic of Tajikistan "On Militia" in agreement with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Suhrob Qurbonzoda was released from the position of the head of the State Automobile Inspection Department of the Republic of Tajikistan, and Rustam Mirzomurodzoda was appointed to the position of the head of the State Automobile Inspection Department of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Also, the heads of the departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the region and district of Rasht, the Special Unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan on the directions of movement of the Head of State and distinguished guests, the Department of Ecology and Tourism, and the Department of State Automobile Inspection in the city of Dushanbe were appointed from among the experienced personnel.

During the conversation with the management team of the above-mentioned bodies, the head of state analyzed and reviewed the activities of the sector in detail, and gave specific instructions to eliminate existing shortcomings, prevent any violations of the law and ensure public order.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan ordered that all employees of the State Automobile Inspection pass an attestation due to many cases of violations of the law during the circulation of vehicles with fake license plates, without state registration number, disobedience to the requirements of traffic rules and reminders in order to clear the ranks of the staff of the State Automobile Inspection.

The leadership of the State Automobile Inspection was instructed to pay more attention to the professional skills and comprehensive knowledge of personnel during recruitment.