Senate Bill 840 Printer's Number 1015

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - (iv) The establishment of a surveillance system to

better determine the number of individuals diagnosed with

Alzheimer's disease and related disorders and to monitor

changes to the number of individuals diagnosed with

Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.

(2) Existing resources, services and capacity relating

to the diagnosis and care of individuals living with

Alzheimer's disease and related disorders, such as:

(i) Type, cost and availability of Alzheimer's

disease and related disorders care services.

(ii) The availability of health care workers who can

serve individuals with dementia, such as neurologists,

geriatricians and direct care workers.

(iii) Dementia-specific training requirements for

public and private employees who interact with

individuals living with Alzheimer's and related

disorders, such as long-term care workers, case managers,

adult protective services, law enforcement and first

responders.

(iv) Home-based and community-based services, such

as respite care for individuals diagnosed with

Alzheimer's disease and other disorders and their

families.

(v) Quality care measures for home-based and

community-based services and residential care facilities.

(vi) State-supported Alzheimer's and related

disorders research conducted at universities located in

this Commonwealth.

(3) Policies and strategies that address:

(i) Increasing public awareness of Alzheimer's

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 -

