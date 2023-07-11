Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,273 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 840 Printer's Number 1015

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - (iv) The establishment of a surveillance system to

better determine the number of individuals diagnosed with

Alzheimer's disease and related disorders and to monitor

changes to the number of individuals diagnosed with

Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.

(2) Existing resources, services and capacity relating

to the diagnosis and care of individuals living with

Alzheimer's disease and related disorders, such as:

(i) Type, cost and availability of Alzheimer's

disease and related disorders care services.

(ii) The availability of health care workers who can

serve individuals with dementia, such as neurologists,

geriatricians and direct care workers.

(iii) Dementia-specific training requirements for

public and private employees who interact with

individuals living with Alzheimer's and related

disorders, such as long-term care workers, case managers,

adult protective services, law enforcement and first

responders.

(iv) Home-based and community-based services, such

as respite care for individuals diagnosed with

Alzheimer's disease and other disorders and their

families.

(v) Quality care measures for home-based and

community-based services and residential care facilities.

(vi) State-supported Alzheimer's and related

disorders research conducted at universities located in

this Commonwealth.

(3) Policies and strategies that address:

(i) Increasing public awareness of Alzheimer's

20230SB0840PN1015 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 840 Printer's Number 1015

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more