Senate Bill 840 Printer's Number 1015
PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - (iv) The establishment of a surveillance system to
better determine the number of individuals diagnosed with
Alzheimer's disease and related disorders and to monitor
changes to the number of individuals diagnosed with
Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.
(2) Existing resources, services and capacity relating
to the diagnosis and care of individuals living with
Alzheimer's disease and related disorders, such as:
(i) Type, cost and availability of Alzheimer's
disease and related disorders care services.
(ii) The availability of health care workers who can
serve individuals with dementia, such as neurologists,
geriatricians and direct care workers.
(iii) Dementia-specific training requirements for
public and private employees who interact with
individuals living with Alzheimer's and related
disorders, such as long-term care workers, case managers,
adult protective services, law enforcement and first
responders.
(iv) Home-based and community-based services, such
as respite care for individuals diagnosed with
Alzheimer's disease and other disorders and their
families.
(v) Quality care measures for home-based and
community-based services and residential care facilities.
(vi) State-supported Alzheimer's and related
disorders research conducted at universities located in
this Commonwealth.
(3) Policies and strategies that address:
(i) Increasing public awareness of Alzheimer's
