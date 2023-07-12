Saint Johnsbury- Operating without Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A4005105

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel

STATION: VSP- Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/12/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: 703 US Route 5, Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent

ACCUSED: Michelle Deaette

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VICTIM: Edward Travis

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lancaster, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/12/23 at 1221 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle. Edward Travis advised that he gave, Michelle Deatte permission to drive his vehicle on 07/11/23. Travis said when Deatte did not return with his vehicle, he texted, Deatte asking for the vehicle back. Travis said, once Deaette was aware that Travis wanted the vehicle back, Deaette stopped responding to Travis. The Lyndonville Police Department located Deaette parked in a pull off on New Boston Road in Lyndonville, VT. Deaette was cited into Caledonia Court and the vehicle was returned to Travis.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/21/23 @ 0800 Hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trp. Chad Weikel (321)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov