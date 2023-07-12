St. Albans Barracks / Reckless Endangerment & Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2003925
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 7/8/2023 at approximately 12:14 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia, VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment / Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Randy Therrien
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 8, 2023 at approximately 12:14 PM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks were contacted in regard to an altercation that occurred on the roadway in the vicinity of Old Stage Rd. and Ballard Rd. in the Town of Georgia. A female caller advised some sort of road rage incident had occurred. That lead to an involved male driver cutting her off and blocking her from proceeding down the road. The male then exited his vehicle, approached the female, and acted in a violent, threatening, and tumultuous manner by punching her window and kicking her vehicle. There were multiple young children in the vehicle.
Investigation revealed the male aggressor was 59-year-old Randy Therrien of Milton. On 7/12/23 he was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to his charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 8/15/2023 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Justin Wagner
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: 802-524-5993