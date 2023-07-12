Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Reckless Endangerment & Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2003925

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner                           

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 7/8/2023 at approximately 12:14 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment / Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Randy Therrien                                                 

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 8, 2023 at approximately 12:14 PM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks were contacted in regard to an altercation that occurred on the roadway in the vicinity of Old Stage Rd. and Ballard Rd. in the Town of Georgia. A female caller advised some sort of road rage incident had occurred. That lead to an involved male driver cutting her off and blocking her from proceeding down the road. The male then exited his vehicle, approached the female, and acted in a violent, threatening, and tumultuous manner by punching her window and kicking her vehicle. There were multiple young children in the vehicle.

 

Investigation revealed the male aggressor was 59-year-old Randy Therrien of Milton. On 7/12/23 he was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to his charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 8/15/2023 at 8:30 AM         

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: No     LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993

 

