INKS AND BINDINGS CELEBRATES THE SUCCESS OF AWARD-WINNING AUTHORS IN THE 2023 PACIFIC BOOK AWARDS
Exceptional titles under the company’s banner garner recognition in various genres for achieving literary excellenceYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inks & Bindings (I&B), a prominent hybrid self-publishing and marketing company, is thrilled to celebrate the outstanding achievements of its talented roster of authors in the highly anticipated 2023 Pacific Book Awards. The recognition received by these talented authors further establishes I&B as a publisher committed to nurturing and supporting authors to help them reach literary success.
The Pacific Book Awards, organized by Pacific Book Review, is a prestigious book awards program that celebrates outstanding literary achievements across various categories and genres. I&B is delighted to congratulate its authors who have emerged as winners and finalists, showcasing their literary excellence and captivating storytelling.
Among the winners, Luisa Mirella Plancher's The Strength of the Nation claimed the top spot in the Religious category. Plancher's profound exploration of faith and resilience has garnered widespread acclaim, captivating readers with its powerful narrative that uplifts and inspires.
Harvey Goldstein, another talented author under the I&B umbrella, claimed victory in the Business category with his groundbreaking book, Business Finance Was Never This Easy. Goldstein's ability to present complex financial concepts with exceptional clarity has empowered entrepreneurs and business professionals, making finance accessible and comprehensible.
In the Non-Fiction Science category, John Husher's Life and Death secured a finalist position, inviting readers to contemplate profound questions about existence, and the mysteries surrounding life itself. Thereby offering a unique perspective on the history of conquering diseases and shedding light on valuable insights that resonate with the present.
Meanwhile, in the Fantasy category, John Husher once again captivated readers as a finalist with his imaginative work, The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for His Country. Husher's storytelling prowess takes readers on an enthralling journey into a world of magic, adventure, and heroism, capturing their imaginations and leaving them spellbound.
Inks & Bindings also joins in celebrating the exceptional achievements of the following winners and finalists:
1. Larry Banta MD — Help for the Hurting Child | Winner, Parenting & Family Category
2. Carl R. Brush — Bonita | Winner, Travel Category
3. Sammy Levitt — Ben's | Finalist, Adventure Category
4. Rachel G. Carrington — The Early Years | Finalist, Memoir Category
5. Shirley Howard — Every Day with Jesus: God Loves and Cares for You | Finalist, Spirituality Category
6. George Davis — Bipolar Heaven and Hell | Finalist, Self-Help Category
Winning the prestigious Pacific Book Award offers authors unparalleled benefits and recognition. With its prestigious Seal of Excellence, winners and finalists gain national media exposure, prominent display in Pacific Book Review, custom award seals for marketing materials, enhanced sales prospects, and announcements to a wide network of industry professionals.
Inks & Bindings is proud to have advocated for and supported these exceptional authors, providing them with a platform to share their literary visions with the world. The success of these authors in the Pacific Book Awards further underscores I&B’s commitment to publishing excellence and their dedication to fostering literary talent.
Readers are encouraged to explore these award-winning titles, available for purchase through Inks & Bindings' website and leading online retailers such as Amazon. By immersing themselves in these captivating works, readers will embark on literary adventures that entertain, enlighten, and inspire.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
