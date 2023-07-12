Heirloom Cloud Corporation relocating headquarters to Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Heirloom Cloud Corporation (Heirloom), a digital technology service provider, today announced plans to relocate its headquarters to Charleston County. The company’s $150,000 investment will create 19 new jobs.

Founded by two veterans while working for the U.S. government in Washington, D.C., Heirloom uses cloud computing to digitally transform outdated media content. Through a private cloud network, cherished photos and videos become accessible, making old memories sharable like new ones. The company plans to add iPhone and Android applications soon, so subscribers can easily consolidate content onto one platform.

When looking to move its headquarters from Delaware, the owners searched for a business-friendly home from which to scale. They researched multiple regions within a two-day ground delivery to large population centers on the Eastern Seaboard before choosing Charleston County.

Heirloom will lease two offices at the Harbor Entrepreneur Center located at 11 Ewall Street in Mount Pleasant. This headquarters location will be the company’s hub for receiving nationwide shipments and serving walk-in customers. Heirloom will continue using an existing facility in Berkeley County for backend operations.

Operations are already online; individuals interested in joining the Heirloom team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We’ve already digitized millions of photos, home movies and other priceless memories. However, Heirloom can grow faster by moving our headquarters to South Carolina. From a larger fulfillment center here, we get to serve many more families who ship us their cherished media for conversion.”-Heirloom Cloud Corporation Founder Geoff Weber

“The decision by Heirloom to relocate its headquarters to South Carolina further solidifies our reputation as the best place in the country to do business. We are certain that Charleston will provide the ideal environment for Heirloom to thrive in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It is an honor that after researching multiple East Coast locations, Heirloom chose Mount Pleasant as the location for its new headquarters. Charleston County is the complete package offering quick access to major U.S. cities while being the kind of place where people want to settle and raise their families. Congratulations Heirloom, and we are anxious to see what is next.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are thrilled to welcome Heirloom’s headquarters to Charleston County’s thriving technological ecosystem. With Heirloom’s presence, our community’s innovative spirit will be further invigorated, fostering collaborations and driving technological advancements.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS