Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends gang member

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station apprehended an individual with gang affiliation in Laredo, Texas.

 The incident occurred on July 12, when Border Patrol agents were working near the Rio Grande in south Laredo encountered a migrant.  After taking the migrant into custody they transported the migrant to the Laredo South Station for processing. After conducting record checks, it revealed that the migrant named Abraham Sanchez-Garcia, a 51-year-old male Mexican national, was identified as a Los Paisas gang member.  Sanchez-Garcia also had an extensive immigration and criminal history that included several felony convictions.  

Sanchez-Garcia will be held pending processing for felony Re-Entry. 

