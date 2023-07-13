Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Inflation Rates Slow In June
Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), views these developments positively.BOCA RATON, FL, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite predictions of higher rates, inflation in the United States increased less than expected in June 2023, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor. The consumer price index (CPI) rose only 0.2% in June and was up 3% from a year ago, the lowest level since March 2021. The deceleration in inflation signals a potential stabilization of the U.S. economic landscape, creating a more favorable environment for international brands to enter the U.S. market.
Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), an expert in retail distribution and marketing for health and wellness products, views these developments positively. "This report is good news for them. I have worked for more than 30 years in the retail industry. I’ve seen domestic and international companies try to introduce great products to U.S. consumers and retailers and fail. They spend too much money and wreak havoc on their profit margin. That is why I developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides all the professional services needed for a successful product launch.”
NPI's comprehensive "Evolution of Distribution" system streamlines the importation, distribution, and promotion of brands, making it easier for international health and wellness companies to penetrate the U.S. market. This unique, proven approach has successfully helped several brands navigate through complex market conditions.
The recent moderation in inflation is expected to reduce the cost pressure on businesses, helping them maintain healthy profit margins and invest in growth. As a result, it opens opportunities for international brands that have been waiting for the right economic conditions to expand their presence in the U.S.
"Inflation can significantly impact a company's bottom line," Gould adds. "But a slowdown in the rise of prices could present an excellent opportunity for international brands to enter the U.S. market. With our proven approach, we can help these brands successfully reach American consumers.”
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
