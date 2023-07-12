Surplus Rapid River Chinook scheduled to be released into the Boise River for anglers on July 14

For the first time in five years, anglers will have the chance to hook into a Chinook salmon in the Boise River.

Because Rapid River Hatchery recently met and exceeded the number of fertilized eggs they need to raise the next generation of Chinook, Idaho Fish and Game staff will be able to transfer excess Chinook to the Boise River in the early afternoon of July 14. The stocked fish will include both "jacks," which are Chinook smaller than 24 inches in length, as well as around 100 larger adult fish.

Fish and Game hatchery staff hope to release around 300 salmon, but exact numbers will depend on how many are trapped at the Rapid River hatchery weir.

Areas tentatively scheduled to be stocked include the Barber Park Boat Ramp, West Parkcenter Bridge, Americana Bridge and Glenwood Bridge.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for folks to fish for one of Idaho’s most prized game fish, right here in the Treasure Valley,” said Regional Fisheries Manager Art Butts.

In addition to a fishing license, anglers need a salmon permit to fish for Chinook in the Boise River. Any salmon caught on the Boise River should be recorded with river location code 28. If an angler catches a Chinook and does not have a permit, the fish must be immediately released.

Anglers can find more information about the season and additional rules below.

Seasons and rules for the Boise River

Opening Date: The Boise River, from its mouth upstream to Barber Dam, opens to fishing for Chinook salmon on July 14, 2023.

Closing Date: The Boise River closes to Chinook salmon fishing on August 30, 2023.

Fishing hours: Fishing for Chinook salmon is permitted 24 hours per day.

Limits: Bag and Possession limits for the Boise River are:

Bag (Daily): Two (2) Chinook salmon, regardless of size.

Possession: Six (6) Chinook salmon, regardless of size.

Season, statewide: No person may take more than twenty (20) adult Chinook salmon statewide during 2023 salmon seasons occurring prior to August 10, 2023.

Other rules:

All Chinook salmon (adults and jacks) harvested on the Boise River must be recorded on an angler’s salmon permit.

All Chinook salmon harvested on the Boise River prior to August 10, 2023 count towards the statewide adult season limit.

Anglers must cease fishing for all Chinook salmon (including jacks) once they have retained their daily, possession or season limit of adult Chinook salmon or their overall daily, possession, or season limit of Chinook salmon of any size, whichever comes first.

Methods of take:

Only hooks not greater than 5/8 inch between the point and shank may be used when fishing for salmon. Anglers may use barbed hooks while fishing for Chinook salmon on the Boise River.

It is unlawful to fish in any waters while having fish in possession that violate rules for those waters.

It is unlawful to have in the field or in transit any Chinook salmon from which the head or tail has been removed unless:

The angler is ashore and done fishing for the day;

The adult Chinook salmon is properly recorded on the anglers Chinook salmon permit; and

The fish is processed or packaged with the skin naturally attached to the flesh including a portion with a healed, clipped adipose fin scar. The fish must be processed or packaged in a manner that the number of fish harvested can be readily determined. Processed Chinook salmon cannot be transported by boat.

All salmon that are hooked, landed and reduced to possession shall be counted in the limits of the person hooking the fish. salmon caught in a legal manner must be either released or killed immediately after landing.