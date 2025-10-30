Two wasted deer found near Mosquito Flat Reservoir near Challis

On the evening (or night) of Oct. 21, a doe and two-point mule deer were shot and left to waste near Mosquito Flat Reservoir on a closed logging road. The shooter(s) made no attempt to recover either deer, and no parts of either animal were taken. They were found approximately 180 yards apart.

Officers are seeking information to identify the suspect(s) in this investigation. It is hoped that someone in the area or motorist may have noticed something suspicious, the guilty party, or their vehicle.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact Fish and Game Salmon Regional Office at (208) 756-2271, the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at (800) 632-5999, or report on the Fish and Game's enforcement tip line. Anyone reporting may remain anonymous, and those who provide information that leads to a citation are eligible for financial rewards.