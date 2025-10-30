Learn how to apply for nonresident Disabled American Veteran deer/elk tags for 2026

Nonresident Disabled American Veterans applying for tags in the Nonresident Tag Drawing for 2026 general season deer and elk hunts will have opportunities in two drawings.

Those eligible for DAV privileges, which require a service-connected disability rating of 40% or greater, will be eligible to apply for 500 discounted deer tags, and 300 discounted elk tags for 2026.

To apply, nonresident disabled veterans must buy a hunting license, which is discounted to $31.75, but there is no additional application fees.

Tags available to DAV hunters:

The 500 DAV deer tags are valid statewide, but the hunter must select a DAV Regular Deer tag, or DAV White-tailed Deer tag

The 300 DAV elk tags will be limited to uncapped elk zones

Nonresident disabled veterans can also enter the general Nonresident Tag Drawing, so DAV hunters can submit a total of four applications: DAV elk, non-DAV elk, DAV deer, and non-DAV deer

All DAV deer and elk tags will be available at the discounted prices. If successful in a non-DAV drawing, the DAV hunter will pay the full nonresident tag prices. If a DAV hunter is successful in both the DAV drawing and the Nonresident Tag Drawing for the same species, the person will have to pick a single tag for that species.

Group applications are allowed for the DAV drawing for up to four hunters, but all applicants must be DAV eligible to apply for the discounted tags.

Application period for the Nonresident Tag Drawing (including DAV) is Dec. 5-15, 2025. Results will be announced in early January 2026.

The 2026 Nonresident General Tags brochure shows the hunt numbers for each unit and zone that can be applied for (similar to controlled hunt numbers). The brochure also denotes capped and uncapped zones for DAV applicants. Hunters can get all other hunt details in the Big Game Seasons and Rules brochure.

Required Documentation for DAV Reduced Fees

To receive DAV reduced fees, veterans must provide a copy of their official VA Disability Percentage Rating letter, and the letter must verify a service-connected disability rating of 40% or greater.

The letter is also called a "Benefits Summary Percentage Letter," and typically is one page. The letter may bear any date prior to license application.

Documentation for the resident DAV license will be required only for the initial application and will not be required for subsequent applications. Please do not provide the multi-page medical determination report your physician sends to the VA Case Manager for adjustments.