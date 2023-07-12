THE LIMITS Most Significant Single Ever “Rachel” Available July 12, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Records (distributed by Cleopatra Records) is very pleased and proud to announce the release of perhaps the most special and significant song from THE LIMITS called “Rachel.” Perennial popmeisters, THE LIMITS have gained a worldwide cult following with their original songs filled with brilliant hooks, jangle guitars, and clean tight production.
Written in 1975 by Limits leader RICK LEVY, “Rachel” is the true story of the loss of a baby girl at birth by Rick and his then wife. The song was long forgotten until Limits co-founder Rook Jones, found some demo singles, and sent them to Levy. After sending to Cleopatra Records (the Limits label), President Brian Perera immediately asked to release the song because of how hauntingly beautiful and powerful it is. Cleopatra will also feature Rachel on their Tracks of the Week promotions.
RICK LEVY is currently manager, guitarist/vocalist with Memphis Music Hall of Fame artists THE BOX TOPS. He has also been bandleader/tour manager for Tommy Roe, Hermans Hermits starring Peter Noone, Jay & the Techniques and more. In 2018, Crossroad Press released Rick's memoir, “High in the Mid 60s.” It can be ordered from http://www.ricklevy.com
To purchase The Limits “Rachel” single: https://orcd.co/6avb8pk
