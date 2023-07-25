BostonSight® Elects Pamela Anderson, Esq. to Chair and Donna Desmond, MBA, CPA to Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit eye healthcare organization and research center dedicated to saving sight and improving quality of life for patients, announced today they have elected Ms. Pamela Anderson, Esq. as Chairperson of the BostonSight Board of Directors and Ms. Donna Desmond, CPA, MBA as a Board Director.
Ms. Anderson has served as a BostonSight Board member since 2014, including as a member of the Governance and Nominating Committee, the Finance and Audit Committee, and various CEO search committees. She is particularly interested in the long-term financial strength and stability of the organization, the development of its commercial scleral lens product, and the fund development of BostonSight, which supports patient care and research.
For decades, Ms. Anderson has been involved in several organizations that have established free eye care hospitals and smaller mobile eye units, as well as free educational and literacy opportunities, throughout Pakistan.
“We are fortunate to have Pamela’s expertise, compassion, and dedication to lead our Board,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO. “Well before learning about BostonSight, she understood the necessity of preserving vision for people in our global community, where loss of sight can end life’s opportunities. Her commitment to bettering lives makes her a wonderful leader.”
Ms. Anderson was formerly a Director at Power & Hall PC and Of Counsel at Clarkin & Phillips LLC, specializing in business, finance, venture capital, and real estate where she represented public and closely held businesses for more than 40 years. She received her JD from Boston College Law School and a BA in English/Political Science from Tufts University.
Ms. Desmond joins the BostonSight Board as a director and as chair of the Audit and Finance Committee. She is a financial executive with a wealth of experience in change management, risk management, and business development. She currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Old Colony YMCA, a nonprofit charitable organization operating in 31 communities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and one of the largest YMCAs in the country by revenue.
“Donna’s deep knowledge about nonprofits, finance, and business development are a welcome addition to our Board,” said Yost. “We are looking forward to her contributions to BostonSight.”
Prior to her role at the YMCA, she was a lecturer at Bunker Hill Community College, a senior financial consultant at the WGBH Educational Foundation, and held senior financial roles at The Kensington Investment Company, Raytheon, and Ernst & Young. Ms. Desmond also ran an accounting and financial consulting services firm for clients with revenues ranging from $60M to $500M. She has an MBA from Simmons College School of Management in Boston and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northeastern University.
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology have saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. PROSE® is our medical treatment for the most severe or challenging ocular surface disease cases, delivered via specially trained eye care professionals at top tertiary eye centers. BostonSight SCLERAL® is our commercially available scleral lens used by optometrists worldwide. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America, L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India, and Conóptica in Spain.
Michele Hart
Ms. Anderson has served as a BostonSight Board member since 2014, including as a member of the Governance and Nominating Committee, the Finance and Audit Committee, and various CEO search committees. She is particularly interested in the long-term financial strength and stability of the organization, the development of its commercial scleral lens product, and the fund development of BostonSight, which supports patient care and research.
For decades, Ms. Anderson has been involved in several organizations that have established free eye care hospitals and smaller mobile eye units, as well as free educational and literacy opportunities, throughout Pakistan.
“We are fortunate to have Pamela’s expertise, compassion, and dedication to lead our Board,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO. “Well before learning about BostonSight, she understood the necessity of preserving vision for people in our global community, where loss of sight can end life’s opportunities. Her commitment to bettering lives makes her a wonderful leader.”
Ms. Anderson was formerly a Director at Power & Hall PC and Of Counsel at Clarkin & Phillips LLC, specializing in business, finance, venture capital, and real estate where she represented public and closely held businesses for more than 40 years. She received her JD from Boston College Law School and a BA in English/Political Science from Tufts University.
Ms. Desmond joins the BostonSight Board as a director and as chair of the Audit and Finance Committee. She is a financial executive with a wealth of experience in change management, risk management, and business development. She currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Old Colony YMCA, a nonprofit charitable organization operating in 31 communities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and one of the largest YMCAs in the country by revenue.
“Donna’s deep knowledge about nonprofits, finance, and business development are a welcome addition to our Board,” said Yost. “We are looking forward to her contributions to BostonSight.”
Prior to her role at the YMCA, she was a lecturer at Bunker Hill Community College, a senior financial consultant at the WGBH Educational Foundation, and held senior financial roles at The Kensington Investment Company, Raytheon, and Ernst & Young. Ms. Desmond also ran an accounting and financial consulting services firm for clients with revenues ranging from $60M to $500M. She has an MBA from Simmons College School of Management in Boston and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northeastern University.
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology have saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. PROSE® is our medical treatment for the most severe or challenging ocular surface disease cases, delivered via specially trained eye care professionals at top tertiary eye centers. BostonSight SCLERAL® is our commercially available scleral lens used by optometrists worldwide. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America, L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India, and Conóptica in Spain.
Michele Hart
BostonSight
+1 617-669-4225
email us here