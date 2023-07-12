Submit Release
Flint Monarchs open United Cup Invitational with a 70 - 49 win over the Santiago Fenix

Khaalia Hillsman shoots mid range shot

Areanna Combs driving layup shot

Ameryst Alston goes up for three point shot

Hillsman's double double powers Monarchs in first game

SANTIAGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flint Monarchs got off to a sluggish start but later gained momentum for a 70-49 victory over the Santiago Fenix in the opening round of the FIBA United Cup Invitational in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

“I was not pleased with our overall team performance but will take the win, there were a number of things that were out of our control that I believe affected our team performance,” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.

Former Ohio State University star Ameryst Alston had a game high 22 points and former Texas A&M University standout Khaalia Hillsman posted 20 points and 11 rebounds.

“Khaalia is an exceptional post player, much better than any tv or video footage could ever show, she knows how to adjust and raise her level of play which can be dominate,” said Wynn.

Maria Coronado scored 17 points to lead the Fenix.

Box Score

United Cup Invitational team notes: The Flint Monarchs record is (1-0) and the Fenix record is (0-1). Ameryst Alston leads the United Cup in scoring at 22.0 per game and Khaalia Hillsman is second at 20.0 per game.

Flint’s next game is against the GIE Immortals on Wednesday July 12 at 8 p.m.

ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS

The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won its first international championship at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.

Game Highlight for Flint Monarchs v Santiago Fenix

