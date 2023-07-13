Highlights from Construction Links Network - July 13, 2023
The latest news and trends for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
Top videos this week include Civil Mentors breaking down the importance of footings and different types of foundations used for various structures – and the factors that influence its selection.
The second top video is courtesy of LNG Canada, who give is a project update on one of Canada's largest construction projects which is now 85% complete.
• Real-Time Reporting: The Benefits of Using Software To Track Project Progress
• Why Project Management Software Still Reigns Supreme in Construction Tech
• IAPMO Launches the IAPMO Codes Portal
• Ajax cuts equipment repair costs by 11% and increases reliability with maintenance management software
• IAPMO Solicits Proposals for 2027 UPC, UMC
• Working Towards a Sustainable Future in Construction Whitepaper
• Everybody wants to change the world but nobody wants to change themselves
• Survey: Gap between importance and assessment of Canada’s trade infrastructure underscores urgency
• Cooper Equipment Rentals announces two acquisitions in Western Canada
• New Research Released on Smart Home Energy Management Systems
• TrueLook Introduces Strobes and Sirens for Unparalleled Jobsite Security
• RONA donates over $400K to the Fondation Charles-Bruneau during the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau
• Overbidding on GTA Homes Suddenly Drops in June: Wahi
• IAPMO’s 2023 Conference Returns to San Antonio, Co-Located with ASSE Annual Meeting and ARCSA Annual Conference
• How Restoration Companies Respond to Disaster Recovery
Make sure to also check out ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 15. This blog series offers in-depth coverage of the most important developments in construction technology. Whether you’re interested in the latest software platforms, the newest building materials, or the cutting-edge research shaping the future of the industry, you’ll find it all here.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
