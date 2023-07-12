Private Public Gallery Presents “The Summer Disaster Show,” a Wall-to-Wall Disaster Exhibition, Opening August 5th 2023
Private Public Gallery Presents a Wall-to-Wall Disaster Art Exhibition, Opening August 5th 2023 through September 4th, 2023 Titled “The Summer Disaster Show.”
I was going to talk about how poignant the show is for today, or about Impending turmoil, but then I realized one of these artists is a maniac with a bomb!”HUDSON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Right when you thought it was safe to go outside, this summer show is wall to wall disaster.
— Director and Curator, Christopher Freeman
Private Public Gallery Presents a Wall to Wall Disaster Production, “The Summer Disaster Show” Starring: Janet Biggs, Richard Bosman, Jim Casebere, Noa Charuvi, Jim Denney, Heide Fasnacht, Bruce Gagnier, Melora Kuhn, Kingsley Parker, Hanneline Rogeberg, Marcy Rosewater, Alexander Ross, Michael St.John, Marc Swanson, Beth Waldman, Oliver Wasow, William Wegman, and Viktor Witkowski as an all-star cast.
Experience the exhibition where art and chaos intertwine to create an unprecedented spectacle. Based on 18 Real Artists living in a time of natural disaster, social rage, and calamity, people will bear witness to pandemonium like never before. August 5th will be the date to remember as one of the greatest phenomenon in living history.
Executive Curator, Christopher Freeman, exclaims, “I was going to talk about how poignant the show is for today, or about Impending turmoil, but then I realized one of these artists is a maniac with a bomb! You must see this exhibition by September 4th, before it self destructs!"
Rated C for Conflict
About the Gallery:
Private Public Gallery is a commercial gallery that also serves as a center and venue for artists and curators in the Hudson Valley and New York. Coined "the Northern Most Chelsea Gallery" the Gallery is located at 530 Columbia Street, Hudson NY. The founder, Christopher Freeman, particularly aims to exhibit large-scale work that might not otherwise be seen in the region.
