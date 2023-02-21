Private Public Gallery Presents New Sculptural Installation by Donna Dennis Opening April 22, 2023 in Hudson, NY
Private Public Gallery Presents "Ship/Dock/Three Houses and the Night Sky," a large-scale installation by renowned artist, Donna Dennis.
Each work is like a new chapter in a continuing story... Like all my work, it’s about a collective journey into the unknown.”HUDSON, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning Saturday, April 22, 2023, Private Public Gallery will devote its entire gallery space to a new large-scale installation by artist Donna Dennis. Curated by Christopher Freeman, the exhibit, "Ship/Dock/Three Houses and the Night Sky" will remain on view through Sunday, May 28, 2023.
— Donna Dennis
Donna Dennis is known as one of a small group of groundbreaking artists who pushed sculpture toward the domain of architecture in the 1970s. In her early works Dennis elevated the simple form of a tourist cabin into an art icon, imbuing the American vernacular landscape with her own memory, imagination and inner life. Since then, she’s continued to explore architectural metaphor in her installations of tunnels, bridges and mazes.
“Ship/Dock/Three Houses” is an immersive environment where shadowy structures—a ship dock with columns, beams, ramps, stairways and ladders—support two small houses. One is lit from within, facing the viewer. The other faces away, toward the horizon. A third house, completely dark, stands apart, a new presence in this latest iteration of the artist’s “Ship and Dock” series of installations.
Onto this dark three-dimensional canvas, Dennis projects dream-like videos derived from gouache drawings that cycle from night to day, suggesting the passage of time. For the gallery visitor, the experience is akin to standing alone on the edge of a great body of water at night, where distant stars pulse and flicker, surrounded by the sounds of wind, waves and the gentle clanking of a halyard against a metal pole.
“For me, each work is like a new chapter in a continuing story. This new piece, for instance, is inspired by trips to Lake Superior, where I would look up at the giant ore docks, a familiar sight on the lake,” says the artist. “Like all my work, it’s about a collective journey into the unknown. I also imagine that, for me at 80, it’s about my own final journey.”
The Artist
As well as creating complex sculptural installations such as "Ship/Dock/Three Houses and the Night Sky," Donna Dennis is known for memorable drawings and book covers created in collaboration with the New York School poets Anne Waldman, Kenward Elmslie, Ted Berrigan and others.
From the Venice Biennale in 1982 to the Ludwig Forum fur Internationale Kunst, Aachen, last year, Dennis’s work has been featured in many exhibitions and is represented in prominent collections. She is Professor Emerita at Purchase College, SUNY and a recipient of numerous grants and awards. In 2010, she was elected to the National Academy of Design.
In April 2023, The Monacelli Press releases "Donna Dennis: Poet in Three Dimensions", the first definitive monograph on Donna Dennis’s oeuvre. In the fall, Bamberger Books, a poetry press based in Flint, Michigan, will publish a selection of excerpts from the artist’s journals between the years 1968 and 1982.
Donna Dennis lives and works in Clermont, New York.
The Gallery
Private Public Gallery is a commercial gallery that also serves as a center and venue for artists and curators in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York. Founder, Christopher Freeman, particularly aims to exhibit large-scale work that might not otherwise be seen in the region.
