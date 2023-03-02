Private Public Gallery Presents George Lawson’s Exhibit, Snowman: Recent Paintings, Opening Saturday, March 4th, 2023
Private Public Gallery is Pleased to Present George Lawson’s Exhibit, Snowman. Curated By Christopher Freeman, Opening Reception March 4th, 2PM -5PM.
The image,” Lawson likes to say, “is in the paint.”HUDSON, NY, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning Saturday, March 4th, 2023, Private Public Gallery presents paintings by George Lawson, (“Snowman: Recent Paintings”.) The exhibit's opening reception takes place Saturday, March 4th, 2PM -5PM. The exhibit will remain on view through April 8th, 2023.
— George Lawson
In his current body of work, "Snowman", Lawson responds to the onset and duration of winter, particularly through color, while on a deeper level, exploring the very mindset of painting, analogous to “the mind of winter” in Wallace Steven’s poem, 'The Snowman'. Like Stevens does of his (listener), Lawson asks that his viewer “beholds nothing that is not there and the nothing that is."
While viewers may likely see pictures of trees with crisscrossing "limbs" at different times of year in various lighting conditions -- these paintings are just as much about examining how paint can be manipulated, as well as the exploration of color combinations that lay between harmony and dissonance. The imagery also speaks to the ubiquity in our lives of distributed channels, from the internet to supply chains to the vascular and neuro-networks of our own bodies. Lawson explains, “I’ve been working a motif with a branching structure, basically tree-like. The deeper into this vein I go, the more comfortable I am with responding to the natural environment in a fairly straight-forward manner."
During the 38 years he painted full-time, George Lawson's exhibition history has been in galleries and museums dating back to the 1970s. In 2008, he suspended his own art practice to launch a gallery with a strong painting program, one he ran for 12 years with locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Oakland and Mill Valley. The gallery shuttered at the beginning of the Covid pandemic and Lawson moved from the San Francisco Bay Area to New York's Hudson Valley, where he turned an old barn into a studio and started painting again.
The new environment in the Hudson Valley soaked into his work and he developed a branching, tree-like motif. This structure affords him the opportunity to respond openly to his surroundings while still asserting the material primacy of paint.
Laura Powers
Powers Media Inc
+1 917-463-3692
laurapowers@powersmediainc.com