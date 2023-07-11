National latte art contest to be held

VIETNAM, July 11 -

HCM CITY — A latte art contest, National LAGS Battle - Việt Nam Arena, will be organised on July 30 this year in HCM City by Barista School.

The prestigious event, which is held in partnership with the renowned Latte Art Grading System (LAGS), will feature three levels of competition: green grading, red grading, and black grading.

By adhering to international mixology qualification standards, the contest aims to provide baristas with international certification while scouting for Vietnamese talents for participation in the global tournament, The World Latte Art Grading Battle (WLAGS), held biennially.

The National LAGS Battle champions at each level will be rewarded with incredible prizes, including round-trip air tickets to Milan, Italy, to compete in the international tournament in October 2023; the esteemed national league championship cup; latte art scholarships aligned with Italian standards and exciting gifts from generous sponsors.

Registration for the competition is open until July 26, 2023. Eligible candidates must be Vietnamese nationals aged 18 or older and holding a level completion certificate from LAGS.

Barista School also offers support to candidates without a certificate through its free LAGS certification exam opportunity program.

In addition to the main competition, Barista School will host a series of engaging workshops called Throwback to Climax on July 8, 15, and 22 in spacious coffee venues throughout HCM City.

At these workshops, aspiring baristas and coffee enthusiasts will have the unique opportunity to experience the art of creating stunning latte art, compete amongst themselves, and receive evaluations from former latte art champions.

Attendees will also stand a chance to secure scholarships covering up to 100 per cent of the LAGS courses offered at Barista School.

These scholarships will enable young individuals to obtain international qualifications easily and provide numerous opportunities to participate in annual Latte art competitions. — VNS