PM calls on An Giang to fulfil potential, achieve sustainable development

AN GIANG – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called for realising the untapped potential of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang to achieve rapid socio-economic development for the entire region.

He was speaking at a meeting with provincial authorities to assess the province’s performance in the first half of the year and look ahead to the second.

Its economy expanded by 6.5 per cent with agriculture growing by 3.29 per cent and industry-construction by 9.51 per cent.

Total retail sales of consumer goods and services increased by 17.6 per cent and tourist arrivals by 15 per cent.

The PM said with its key geographical location at the centre of the Mekong Delta region, a network of rivers, status as a major rice, seafood and fruit producer, long history and culture of eco-tourism, craft villages and festivals, the province should promote internal strengths to boost socio-economic development and better its people’s lives.

But it still has to overcome a number of limitations such as inadequate transport infrastructure, slow implementation of national programmes and administrative reforms, and lack of improvement in the business and investment environment, he said.

He called on the province to fulfil its socio-economic development plans over the next two years, focusing on economic restructure and soliciting investment in manufacturing, energy, food production, logistics, and tourism.

It should also preserve and develop the local cultures and protect the environment, he said.

An Giang authorities need to promote planning to create new spaces for development,attract and effectively use resources for development, increase public-private partnerships and step up pubic spending, he said.

They have to focus resources on infrastructure development, including the construction of the first phase of the Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng Expressway and expansion of waterway transport, he said.

The expressway, more than 188km long, will start at National Highway No. 91 in Châu Đốc City, pass through Cần Thơ City and Hậu Giang Province and finish at Trần Đề Port in Sóc Trăng Province.

To cost VNĐ44.7 trillion (US$1.9 billion), it will have four lanes and allow speeds of up to 100km per hour in the first phase.

It has been identified as a national project and key to facilitating socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta.

Chính also called on the province to restructure agriculture, promote the national "One Commune, One Product" programme, foster the collective economy, ensure social security, speed up administrative reforms, and tackle difficulties faced locally in production and trade. – VNS