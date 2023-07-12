US$5 billion package for social housing development sees first disbursements

VIETNAM, July 12 - HÀ NỘI — A VNĐ120 trillion (US$5.08 billion) package in preferential lending rates for social housing developments started to see first disbursement, a positive signal after the development of affordable homes had been in stagnation partly due to a shortage of capital for several years.

According to the Governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam Nguyễn Thị Hồng, the central bank as of July had received three documents of Bắc Giang, Trà Vinh and Tây Ninh regarding 15 social housing projects in these provinces, five of which were licensed with construction permits.

Besides, three provinces including Bình Định, Phú Thọ and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu announced nine social housing projects recently.

Hồng said that the Bank for Investment and Development of Việt Nam (BIDV) and Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) have started to disburse the package.

Specifically, BIDV will provide a loan worth VNĐ95 billion for a social housing project in Việt Trì City, Phú Thọ Province and issue a guarantee worth VNĐ4 billion for the sale of off-the-plan houses.

Updates from the central bank showed that credit in the real estate business expanded by 14 per cent in the first five months of this year, reflecting that solutions to remove difficulties for the property market started to work.

However, credit for real estate purchases saw a slight drop of 1.32 per cent, compared to 15 per cent in the same period last year.

Hồng said that removing legal bottlenecks and adjusting housing prices were among the measures to promote demand for real estate products, adding that home-buyers were still hesitant to buy houses at the moment because of higher housing prices.

According to the Ministry of Construction, some 21 social housing projects, including for workers and renovation of old apartment buildings with a total of 20,000 apartments were eligible for the VNĐ120 trillion package. These projects had a total investment of more than VNĐ20 trillion and had a demand for borrowing around VNĐ7 trillion from the support package.

The construction ministry also asked 22 localities which had a high demand for affordable homes to report on loan demand and difficulties they met while implementing this support package.

In the first 6 months of this year, nine social housing projects and housing projects for workers with nearly 18,800 apartments began construction.

The VNĐ120 trillion support package was first implemented in April which aimed to provide loans with rates 1.5 – 2 per cent lower than the medium and long–term lending rates in the market to developers of social housing projects and home buyers, following the Government’s Resolution No 33/NQ-CP dated March 11 regarding solutions to remove difficulties and promote the safe, healthy and sustainable development of the market.

Four State-owned commercial banks will join in the disbursement of the package which will run until 2030.

Việt Nam aims to develop at least one million affordable homes by 2030. — VNS