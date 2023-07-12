Soutron Global Announces the Availability of a Profile Covering Soutron’s Usage in the Legal Industry
Sarah Sutherland, one of the Fastcase 50 in 2022, profiles how Soutron addresses the technical challenges of managing legal collection
Soutron’s Library Management System offers an optimized and accessible solution for managing complex legal collections and advancing a firm’s legal information services”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces the availability of a comprehensive company profile that elaborates on its pioneering Library Management System (LMS) designed explicitly for law libraries. Written by Sarah Sutherland, named one of the Fastcase 50 in 2022, this article underscores the system's robust features, user testimonials, and the potential benefits for law organizations worldwide.
“Soutron's Library Management System is the only library management system on the market that is specifically designed for law libraries,” states Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global. “As this comprehensive company profile suggests, Soutron’s Library Management System offers an optimized and accessible solution for managing complex legal collections and advancing a firm’s legal information services.”
Law is intricately woven with information, demanding instantaneous access and precision. Realizing this, Soutron’s LMS offers streamlined information retrieval to ensure legal collections are manageable and easily accessible. The company profile provides a deep dive into how law firms and libraries have reaped significant benefits from Soutron's LMS.
Brian McCann, the Systems Manager at Stinson LLP, states, "the library catalog is ideally one of the first three places people look for information," highlighting Soutron's importance as a central research tool. He further emphasized how Soutron enables users to discover valuable information that isn't available in major subscription services.
The company profile highlights how Soutron’s LMS is equipped to handle the unique challenges of managing legal materials, such as primary law's multi-format publishing and irregular legal serial schedules. The profile sheds light on how Soutron's customizable subscription records provides for current and efficient collections, mitigating risk and providing for the management of costly subscriptions.
For those firms interested in expanding their services beyond the firm, Soutron's LMS facilitates sharing selective information with clients and industry partners, enhancing the firm's value proposition. With Soutron, firms can leverage advanced reporting and customization features, with an assurance of excellent technical support and regular system updates.
