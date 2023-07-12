Intercrossing: Illuminating Connections in Contemporary Art
Exploring the Visionary Works of Brazilian Artists in Miami's Art Scene
The artworks selected permeate particular views and personal contexts to advent experiential situations in which the viewers coalesce and commingle on human interactions.”MIAMI, FL, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami-based MIA Curatorial Projects presents an exhilarating exhibition, "Intercrossing. Flashes in Current Art," curated by the esteemed Dr. Milagros Bello. Held at a dynamic multidisciplinary gallery in Little Haiti, this captivating show challenges conventional boundaries and celebrates the works of two exceptional Brazilian artists based in Miami.
— Milagros Bello, Ph.D.
Dive into the enthralling world of intercrossing as Dr. Bello de-objectifies stagnant art beliefs and taboos, generating a new dialogue that merges opposing topics and materials. The artists Eliana Barbosa and Sergio Cesario each offer a distinct expression that emerges from their personal mythologies and cultural backgrounds. Having garnered positive acclaim from the European Cultural Centre (ECC)'s Personal Structures exhibition during the 59th Biennale di Venezia, both artists bring their poignant contemporary proposals to the forefront once again.
Eliana Barbosa's abstract art explores the rhythmic vibrations of lines and geometric shapes, but her latest innovation takes ephemeral photography to astonishing heights. Dr. Bello explains that Barbosa uses a unique process to achieve this. "Eliana proposes images created on ephemeral photography that comes from captures taken over shapes delineated by the artist on a liquid surface. They are images of intense concerns about the current sociopolitical crisis on ecology, racism, and human delving."
Representing both artists, Dr. Milagros Bello, affirms that "Sergio Cesario works on contemporary photography, in a series of transformative images in dense combustion and transitions from reality/objectivity to fictional realms of reverie. In his Transhuman series, the artist reflects on the dissolution of Humanity and its implicit redemption."
Dr. Milagros Bello, renowned for her expertise in contemporary art, aims to dismantle rigidity and encourage the diffraction and disruption present in the visual arts. This exhibition not only alters the circuit of images and narratives but also fosters an inclusive space for diverse perspectives, hybridity, and collaboration. It is an opportunity to embark on a captivating journey through the intersections of contemporary art and humanity, where the vibrant Miami art scene converges with the avant-garde artistic spirit of Little Haiti.
As the founder and director of MIA Curatorial Projects, Dr. Milagros Bello has cultivated a platform dedicated to supporting emerging, mid-career, and established artists. Through one-on-one mentorship, resources, and guiding support, she empowers artists to advance their creative careers. MIA Curatorial Projects serves as a catalyst for dialogue and exchange, introducing audiences to innovative artistic practices and addressing issues relevant to the community.
Discover the power of intercrossing and experience the enthralling world of contemporary art at this thought-provoking exhibition. Open to the public from July 15th to August 15th, 2023, at the multidisciplinary gallery located at 395 NW 59th Street in Little Haiti. Admission is free, and intermittent updates and programming can be found on the curator's Instagram account @miacuratorial.
Sol Milano
MIA Curatorial Projects
+1 786-357-0568
press.miacuratorial@gmail.com