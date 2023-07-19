ImageGrafix Expands Global Presence with New Business Entity in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
ImageGrafix, the leading provider of engineering, project management, and CAD/CAM solutions, is opening its new business entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
ImageGrafix, a leading provider of engineering, project management, and CAD/CAM solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new business entity ImageGrafix International for Information Technology, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
This strategic move solidifies ImageGrafix's commitment to the Saudi Arabian market and strengthens its position as a regional industry leader. Establishing this local presence and on-the-ground resources will enable ImageGrafix to better serve its clients in Saudi Arabia, providing them with state-of-the-art solutions and local support. With a rich portfolio of innovative solutions and consulting services coupled with a dedicated team, ImageGrafix aims to empower businesses in Saudi Arabia to achieve their digitalization strategies efficiently.
"Over the last 27 years, we have been serving and supporting our KSA clients from our Dubai offices. Recognizing the rapid market expansion and to further enhance our customer support, we have now established offices with a fully equipped team based in Riyadh and Al Khobar. This move aims to offer exceptional pre-sales and post-sales support to all our existing clients and potential customers." Says Venkat S., Director of ImageGrafix.
ImageGrafix uses its extensive industry network and in-depth knowledge to provide tailored solutions and services, from creating a road map to post-implementation support. Its in-house team of seasoned consultants helps clients solve problems in their digitalization roadmap through their technical strength, deep domain knowledge, and close relationship with top technology providers such as Hexagon PPM and Oracle CEGBU. As a partner and system integrator of Hexagon PPM and Oracle CEGBU, the company ensures that engineering information is regularly updated and configured to meet customer requirements using the latest software tools.
About ImageGrafix
ImageGrafix, founded in Dubai, UAE, in 1996, has grown to become a premier value-added distributor, technical support hub, and service provider for engineering software packages and solutions. Our expertise spans various sectors, including Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC), Infrastructure, and Product Design & Manufacturing (CAD/CAM/CAE), as well as the Energy sector, with a focus on Oil & Gas, and Power solutions.
