Williston Barracks / Petite Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1002961
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 15, 2023 / 0230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main Street, Town of Cambridge
VIOLATION: Petite Larceny
ACCUSED: Cody Kane
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VICTIM: Kevin Desrochers
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 15, 2023 at approximately 0230 hours, Cody Kane, 36 of St. Albans, entered into Kevin Desrochers’ residence in the Town of Cambridge. Desrochers was present at the time, but upon leaving, Kane took personal effects belonging to Desrochers’ without permission. Kane was ultimately cited to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer the charge of Petite Larceny.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 6, 2023 / 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.