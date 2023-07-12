Williston Barracks / Petite Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1002961

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 15, 2023 / 0230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main Street, Town of Cambridge

VIOLATION: Petite Larceny

ACCUSED: Cody Kane

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VICTIM: Kevin Desrochers

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 15, 2023 at approximately 0230 hours, Cody Kane, 36 of St. Albans, entered into Kevin Desrochers’ residence in the Town of Cambridge. Desrochers was present at the time, but upon leaving, Kane took personal effects belonging to Desrochers’ without permission. Kane was ultimately cited to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer the charge of Petite Larceny.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 6, 2023 / 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.