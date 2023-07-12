S.D. Highway 34 Pavement Repairs to Begin East of Sturgis

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Contact: Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-394-1629

STURGIS, S.D. – On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, crews will perform milling operations at eight locations on S.D. Highway 34 east of Sturgis. Project locations will begin east of the S.D. Highway 79 junction and conclude west of the junction with New Underwood Road. These milling operations are in preparation for a new two inch lift of asphalt surfacing that will stretch the full width of the roadway. Work on the project will create temporary uneven lanes and bumps, which will be marked with proper signage.

Asphalt paving is expected to begin Thursday, July 13, 2023, and be completed by Wednesday, July 19, 2023, weather permitting. Pavement markings will follow the placement of the asphalt surfacing. This work is being done to eliminate rutting and rough driving surfaces at each location.

During the milling and paving operations, traffic will be controlled by flaggers with a pilot car to keep a single lane open at all times. Motorists should expect up to 15 minute delays.

The prime contractor on the $272,000 project is Sacrison Paving, Inc. of Whitewood, SD. The project is scheduled to be complete by Friday, July 28, 2023.

