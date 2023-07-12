Quito, the city flanked by 17 volcanoes
Ecuador has a total of 44 volcanoes and 17 of them are near its capital, making Quito the ideal destination for adventure and nature loversQUITO, ECUADOR, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antisana, Sincholagua, Cotopaxi and Reventador are some of the volcanoes that attract tourists from all over the world for their majestic landscapes, their extensive flora and fauna, and for the ancestral culture of the area
Antisana volcano
Known as the shy volcano of Quito, just 50 kilometers from the capital, Antisana is one of the most impressive volcanoes in Ecuador, which often hides behind the clouds to go unnoticed and honor its name. The diverse ecosystems of the Antisana, which vary from forests and swamps to alpine meadows, give rise to a wide number and variety of fauna and flora.
One of the great attractions of the Antisana National Park is the visit to the house of Alexander von Humboldt, one of the most important researchers in the world of science. Bird watching, hiking and wildlife observation are other ideal activities to do in the area.
Sincholagua volcano
The town of Píntag is the gateway to the eastern Andes mountain range. From there you can not only see the Antisana, but also the Sincholagua. This volcano is a sacred mountain for the indigenous peoples of the region, considered one of the most beautiful in the Andes.
The Sincholagua, located 45 kilometers east of Quito, is recognized for its perfect cone shape. A great variety of flora and fauna, such as the spectacled bear, the Andean condor and the páramo fox can be found in the area. Thanks to its proximity to Cotopaxi and for hosting a part of the Inca trail, the Sincholagua volcano is very popular, especially during the colder months, when snow can be seen on its top.
Cotopaxi volcano
Cotopaxi is one of the most iconic volcanoes and one of the most active in the region. Located about 50 kilometers south of the capital, it is the second highest volcano in Ecuador, rising to more than 5,000 meters above sea level.
Pululahua Geobotanical Reserve
The Pululahua Geobotanical Reserve is a 3,383-hectare natural sanctuary that is home to numerous species of animals, plants, and insects. It is one of the few inhabited volcanic craters in the world, where a small population found fertile land for agriculture inside.
Cayambe-Coca
Cayambe-Coca is one of the protected natural areas with the greatest biodiversity in Ecuador, a unique place that has bordering peaks with breathtaking landscapes: Cerro Puntas and the Reventador volcano. The area has hot springs, trekking routes, climbing walls, observation of wildlife such as the spectacled bear, mountain tapir, páramo wolves, some páramo lagoons for trout fishing, rivers for rafting and many more activities.
