Kavi Global Wins Most Comprehensive Data & Analytics Company for the Second Year in a Row
We are honored to receive the Most Comprehensive Data & Analytics Company Award from Global Health and Pharma for the second year in a row”BARRINGTON, IL, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kavi Global, a leading provider of data and analytics services, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious "Most Comprehensive Data & Analytics Company" award for the second consecutive year by the Global Health and Pharma (GHP) Awards.
The GHP Awards recognize companies that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Kavi Global's commitment to delivering comprehensive and cutting-edge data and analytics solutions has once again been acknowledged by this esteemed accolade.
The award reflects Kavi Global's outstanding performance in the healthcare ecosystem, where the company has consistently delighted clients with its breadth and depth of expertise.
Noteworthy data analytics services by Kavi Global across Healthcare and Pharma include:
Clinical Enterprise Data Platform:
Kavi Global is an HL7 FHIR member organization and has a patented HL7 FHIR cloud enterprise data platform for clinical reporting. Kavi Global offers comprehensive data management services including Data Warehousing, Data Modeling, and Data Engineering, focused on healthcare data management’s interoperability and regulatory needs.
Healthcare Compliance Monitoring and Reporting:
Kavi Global provides comprehensive monitoring and reporting solutions, like QCDR reporting, to assist healthcare organizations in adhering to regulatory requirements, enhancing data security, and maintaining patient privacy.
Clinical AI:
Kavi Labs offers custom development and rapid prototyping of clinical decision support solutions powered by machine learning. By harnessing the power of AI, healthcare providers can ensure better outcomes for vulnerable patients. One great example leveraging computer vision is Remote Patient Monitoring & Pain Detection Alerts for Neonates in the NICU.
Document to Text Extraction:
Kavi Global can create a custom solution to convert your PDF, Word, and other documents into text that can easily be mined for insights, leveraging Optical Character Recognition (OCR) analytics!
Fraud detection:
Kavi global has a patented solution called Mantis that leverages multiple machine learning models to catch fraud in your healthcare and pharmaceutical billing data. By leveraging advanced analytics, fraudulent activities can be mitigated to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.
"We are honored to receive the Most Comprehensive Data & Analytics Company Award from Global Health and Pharma for the second year in a row," said Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder and CEO of Kavi Global. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative data analytics solutions that drive digital transformation and create business value for our healthcare and pharma clients."
As Kavi Global celebrates this remarkable achievement, they extend their heartfelt gratitude to Global Health and Pharma for the recognition, to all their clients in the healthcare ecosystem for choosing them as their trusted data analytics partner, and to their employees for their enduring passion and commitment to delivering excellence in healthcare.
About Kavi Global
Kavi Global accelerates digital transformation and creates business value for clients with its comprehensive array of data and analytics solutions, software and services. The company accelerates digital transformation journeys for a diverse set of clients across healthcare, pharmaceutical, commercial, industrial, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and transportation verticals. Kavi Global has been recognized by Gartner in their Market Guides for Data and Advanced Analytics and AI for seven years running.
