Daily Session Report for Tuesday, July 11, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 11, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:05 P.M.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report on the Committee on Committees which the Clerk will now read:

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

July 11, 2023

Stephen Kinsey resigns State Government Committee

Jared Solomon elected to State Government Committee

Stephen Kinsey elected to Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Hill-Evans, Chair

Committee on Committees

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

July 11, 2023

Stephanie Borowitz resigns Labor and Industry Committee

Joseph Hamm elected to Labor and Industry Committee

Joseph Hamm resigns Game and Fisheries Committee

Jamie Flick elected to Game and Fisheries Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Tina Picket, Republican Chair

Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 175 Labor and Industry

HR 176 State Government

HB 1562 Health

HB 1563 Judiciary

HB 1564 Professional Licensure

HB 1565 Health

HB 1566 Health

HB 1567 Local Government

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Tuesday September 26, 2023 at 12 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

12-hour Call of the Chair.