Daily Session Report for Tuesday, July 11, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 11, 2023
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12:05 P.M.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report on the Committee on Committees which the Clerk will now read:
COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES
SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT
July 11, 2023
Stephen Kinsey resigns State Government Committee
Jared Solomon elected to State Government Committee
Stephen Kinsey elected to Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Hill-Evans, Chair
Committee on Committees
COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES
SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT
July 11, 2023
Stephanie Borowitz resigns Labor and Industry Committee
Joseph Hamm elected to Labor and Industry Committee
Joseph Hamm resigns Game and Fisheries Committee
Jamie Flick elected to Game and Fisheries Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Tina Picket, Republican Chair
Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 175 Labor and Industry
HR 176 State Government
HB 1562 Health
HB 1563 Judiciary
HB 1564 Professional Licensure
HB 1565 Health
HB 1566 Health
HB 1567 Local Government
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until , Tuesday September 26, 2023 at 12 P.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
12-hour Call of the Chair.