Daily Session Report for Tuesday, July 11, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 11, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:05 P.M.

 

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report on the Committee on Committees which the Clerk will now read:

 

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

July 11, 2023

 

Stephen Kinsey resigns State Government Committee

Jared Solomon elected to State Government Committee

Stephen Kinsey elected to Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Representative Hill-Evans, Chair

Committee on Committees

 

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

July 11, 2023

 

Stephanie Borowitz resigns Labor and Industry Committee

Joseph Hamm elected to Labor and Industry Committee

Joseph Hamm resigns Game and Fisheries Committee

Jamie Flick elected to Game and Fisheries Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Representative Tina Picket, Republican Chair

Committee on Committees

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 175     Labor and Industry

HR 176     State Government

                   

HB 1562   Health

HB 1563   Judiciary

HB 1564   Professional Licensure

HB 1565   Health

HB 1566   Health

HB 1567   Local Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Tuesday September 26, 2023  at 12 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

12-hour Call of the Chair.

