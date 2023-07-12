ATI Adds Jenkins Enterprises to its Portfolio of Companies
Gains Strategic Foothold in Northern VirginiaANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATI Restoration, LLC ("ATI" or "Company"), America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor and a national leader in restoration, environmental remediation, and reconstruction services, announced today it has acquired Jenkins Enterprises. ATI was advised by Ryan Maughn, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP and Varoon Parekh, RSM. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Jeremy Jenkins founded Jenkins Enterprises in 2015. His team of IICRC certified specialists provide restoration, remodeling, and construction services to both residential and commercial clients from their offices in Sterling, Virginia and Gaithersburg, Maryland. Jenkins Enterprises has earned a reputation for exceptional customer service, ranking them among northern Virginia’s most admired restoration contractors. Contractor Connection has recognized Jenkins Enterprises as a top performer four years running and named them Specialty Contractor of the Year for Virginia in 2023.
“Jenkins Enterprises is a family-owned business and one of Northern Virginia’s leading restoration companies,” said ATI President Jeff Moore. “Their commitment to outstanding customer service mirrors our own. This strategic partnership will expand our footprint on the east coast and enable ATI to continue growing market share.”
“Partnering with ATI will enable the Jenkins team to continue offering quality repairs paired with excellent customer service,” said Jeremy Jenkins, founder and owner of Jenkins Enterprises. “ATI and the Moore family share our values and our passion for exceptional customer service.”
Jenkins Enterprises is ATI’s thirteenth acquisition since launching its accelerated growth strategy in November 2020. The strategic acquisition complements the Company’s existing offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland, further strengthening the Company’s presence in the Mid-Atlantic region.
About ATI Restoration, LLC
Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI Restoration is America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the Company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. ATI employs over 2,000 employees operating out of 66 offices nationwide.
About Jenkins Enterprises, LLC
Founded in 2015 by Jeremy Jenkins, Jenkins Enterprises provides restoration, remodeling, and construction services for both residential and commercial clients from their two offices in Sterling, Virginia and Gaithersburg, Maryland.
