WYDOT to meet with Uinta County Commission, gather public input on projects

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be meeting with the Uinta County Commission on July 18, prior to their regular meeting at 10:30 a.m. to share information on local projects. The public is invited to attend. The meeting will take place at commission chambers at the Uinta County Complex in Evanston. More information about the commission meeting can be found at: https://www.uintacounty.com/15/County-Commissioners.

For those unable to attend the Uinta County Commission meeting, the information presented will also be available on our web site at www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP. The public can also provide comments for inclusion by clicking the left link, “Stip Public Comment Map.”

Topics for the meeting will include:

Program overview

Information on funding

Timeline of the process

Local projects

More about the Program

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2023-2029 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.