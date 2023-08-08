When it comes to EV Charging, EVectriFi is “Sparking a Green Future”.Two chargers meet the latest NYSERDA 2.0 standards.
EVectriFi Technologies is poised to work towards the goal of alleviating driver anxiety and providing a robust, reliable charging option for EV owners.
I foresee a future where EV owners never have to search for a charging station. To realize this, I aim to build an expansive network of charging stations providing the power to go further.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) continues to rise, EVectriFi recognizes the critical need for a reliable and widespread charging network that supports the growing EV ecosystem.
— Aimee Galamidi CEO EVectriFi Technologies Inc
Its mission is to provide convenient, efficient, and innovative charging solutions that empower EV drivers to embrace a sustainable future without compromising on convenience or reliability.
EVectriFi Technologies Inc., a W/MBE business led by CEO Aimee Galamidi, is one of only 5 companies approved by NYSERDA, with two of its chargers on the exclusive list. The Company shares a vision for a future of the EV market where owners never have to worry about the distance to the next charging station, and is seeking a pathway to build a seamless, expansive network of charging stations.
Extensive Charging Network: EVectriFi is committed to establishing a network that is strategically located across urban centers, highways, commercial hubs, and residential areas. Its aim is to provide EV drivers with easily accessible charging options, minimize range anxiety and promote longer journeys.
EVectriFi’s solutions rely on dynamic proprietary software that enables chargers to run with much greater energy efficiency. Smart charging technology provides remote, real-time diagnostic feedback and power sharing capability far more than industry standards. This program integrates operations, maintenance, and advertising management in a single platform, reducing O&M costs, generating offsets through increased revenue, and providing the added benefit of an innovative on-screen advertising platform.
EVectriFi will introduce an array of integrated services with the goal of achieving a carbon neutral ecosystem.
EVectriFi is in the process of offering investment opportunities to accredited investors. Structured as a private placement seed round A, this raise will use the form of a SAFE (simple agreement for equity). The resulting capital will enable EVectriFi to continue its growth and development in a rapidly changing and expanding EV charging market.
EVectriFi, is working to ensure a greener future for everyone, and embraces the following core initiatives:
• Cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions
• Slowing the rate of global warming
• Adhering to the US government’s ambitious “Green New Deal”
• Identifying subsidies and tax credit incentives
• Addressing global environmental improprieties
• Eliminating fracking and other environmentally harmful activities
• Reducing dependency on fossil fuel drilling and refining
• Reducing geopolitical energy reliance needs
• Maintaining energy self sufficiency
• Electric vehicles use less energy, yielding financial savings
About EvectriFi Technologies Inc: EVectriFi is an OEM provider who sells, installs, operates, and maintains electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, energy management systems, mobility charging solutions, custom software, as well as EV charging project management, franchising, and consulting services. We are a Charge Point Operator (CPO) that offers comprehensive services and revenue models. Our goal is to be a driving force in the transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).
New York State Energy Research and Development Authority NYSERDA offers objective information and analysis, innovative programs, technical expertise, and support to help New Yorker's increase energy efficiency, save money, use renewable energy, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. A public benefit corporation, NYSERDA has been advancing energy solutions and working to protect the environment since 1975.
SOURCE: EVectriFi Technologies Web Site: https://www.EVectriFi.com
Ara Chekmayan
Tactical Public Relations Inc
+1 212-794-0004
Ara@Tacticalpr.com